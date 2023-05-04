Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Himeko is a 5-star Fire Erudition character that was available from launch. This lovable, familiar, and coffee-loving character will be a staple NPC in your trailblazing journey. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here’s our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Himeko, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Himeko Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Himeko, we will be sure to update this guide.

Himeko Abilities Overview

We already talked about Himeko’s abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let’s go through them quickly.

Himeko is a 5-star Fire Erudition character. The Path of Erudition focuses on AoE attacks, damaging and taking down multiple enemies at once. Her Basic Attack, Sawblade Tuning, deals Fire DMG to a single enemy. Her Skill, Molten Detonation, deals Fire DMG to a single enemy, as well as reduced Fire DMG to those adjacent to it.

Her Ultimate, Heavenly Flare, deals big Fire DMG to all enemies on the field. She then regenerates energy for each enemy defeated. Her Talent, Victory Rush, makes Himeko perform a follow-up attack every time three Weakness Breaks the player inflicts on the enemy. Her Technique, Incomplete Combustion, creates a field that increases the Fire DMG enemies take when they enter it.

Himeko Traces Priority

When leveling her Traces, it’s important to level up her Talent and Ultimate. Her Talent is her priority as it’s where a bulk of her damage comes from. Her Ultimate is also a priority, albeit a little lower, as it will deal a lot of damage to enemies, and her strongest attack. Her Skill comes next, which will increase her AoE Break capabilities. Finally, the lowest priority to level is her Basic ATK.

Alternatively, players can also focus on leveling Himeko’s Ultimate and Skill so that they can focus on actively dealing AoE Fire DMG to the enemy. They can then level up their Talent for stronger follow-up attacks. Finally, just like above, the lowest priority to level will be her Basic ATK.

For the Major Trace branches, focus on Starfire first, then Magma, and finally The Standard. As for the smaller branches, try to get the Fire DMG% bonuses from the branches first, then the ATK%. Finally, get the Effect RES%.

Himeko Light Cones Guide

Night on the Milky Way: For every enemy on the field, increases the wearer’s ATK by 9/10.5/12/13.5/15%, up to 5 stacks. When an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 30/35/40/45/50 for 1 turn.

This is Himeko’s Light Cone, and probably the Best in Slot for her. It maximizes the amount of damage she deals as an Erudition character, while also increasing her damage when she Breaks enemies. This will be a common occurrence, as Erudition characters can easily apply Weakness Break on enemies. This is an easy way of getting the increased DMG.

Make The World Clamor: The wearer regenerates 20/23/26/29/32 Energy immediately upon entering battle, and increases Ultimate DMG by 32/40/48/56/64%.

This Light Cone, which players could get for free from the web event, allows players to use their damage easily at the start of the battle. As it also increases your Ultimate DMG, it’s still useful past the first turn. This is the second best Light Cone for Himeko should you not have access to the one above.

The Birth of the Self: Increases DMG dealt by the wearer’s follow-up attacks by 24/30/36/42/48%. If the current HP of the target enemy is below or equal to 50%, increases DMG dealt by follow-up attacks by an extra 24/30/36/42/48%.

This Light Cone is for players who want to focus on Himeko’s Talent, as it increases the follow-up attack’s Damage. It’s also good for finishing up enemies, thanks to the increased damage when enemies are at low health. While this may be a 4-star Light Cone, players should be able to get their hands on it easily.

Data Bank: Increases the wearer’s Ultimate DMG by 28/35/42/49/56%.

This is the F2P Light Cone, and the one that prioritizes increasing Himeko’s Ultimate skill. Players should be able to get a fully Superimposed copy of the Light Cone after doing a few rolls, which would increase your Ultimate damage by a lot.

Himeko Relics Guide

4-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging

Increases Fire DMG by 10%.

Increases the wearer’s Skill DMG by 12%. After unleashing Ultimate, increases the wearer’s Fire DMG by 12% for the next attack.

This Relic set is the best for Himeko as it increases her Fire DMG. Not only that but the Skill DMG buff, as well as the increase in Fire DMG after using her Ultimate both help her in dealing more AoE Fire DMG. Players get a full set of this Relic set while leveling up, so it should be easy to equip her with it. However, as the main stats for the Relic set might not be ideal, players will likely have to farm for better ones.

2-piece Inert Salsotto

Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer’s Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%.

For Planar Ornaments, the Inert Salsotto is your best bet. Although you have to reach a 50% CRIT Rate to achieve the secondary effect, it will be worth it as Himeko’s Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG will increase. This isn’t a bad thing, as having a 50% CRIT Rate is a good thing to have anyway.

For Relic main stats, players should focus on CRIT DMG/Rate or Effect Hit Rate, for the Body, ATK% or Speed on the Feet, Fire DMG% on the Planar Sphere, and either ATK% or Break Effect on the Link Rope. As for Substats, the player should look for CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK%, and Speed.

Himeko Team Guide

Himeko Main DPS team: Himeko, Bronya, Pela, Bailu

This team focuses on buffing Himeko and helping her dish a lot of AoE Fire DMG. Bronya’s Skill, as well as her Ultimate, buffs the team’s DMG and CRIT DMG and ATK respectively. This lets Himeko’s Ultimate and Skill hit harder. Pela’s enemy buff removal, as well as her Ultimate’s DEF down debuff, allows Himeko to deal even more damage. Using Bronya and Pela’s Ultimate before Himeko’s allows her to deal an astronomical amount of damage to the enemy. Bailu is there to top up everyone’s HP, as this team is somewhat lacking when it comes to damage mitigation and shields.

Himeko F2P Team: Himeko, Tingyun, Pela, Natasha

This team also focuses on buffing Himeko, just in a different way. Tingyun can buff Himeko’s attacks. increasing their ATK and empowering them to deal additional Lightning DMG. Not only that, but her Ultimate gives Energy to an ally, while also increasing their DMG. This allows Himeko to use an empowered Ultimate frequently, dealing a lot of AoE Fire DMG to the enemy. Like above, Pela can debuff the enemy and reduce their DEF. Natasha will take Bailu’s place as the healer, as this team still has problems with regard to damage mitigation and shields.

Himeko-Herta AOE Clearing: Himeko, Herta, 2 Flex

This is more a situational team comp designed to clear Calyxes. Himeko’s Break follow-up attack, partnered with Herta’s own follow-up attack, allows the player to quickly clear waves upon waves of enemies. It’s entirely possible to only play during the first turn, with the follow-up attacks and Breaks stacking enough to keep going and wiping out wave after wave of enemies. Players will just have to fill in the Flex characters with other Erudition characters that the enemies are weak to. They can also place Healers or Buffers to help out.

That’s all for our guide on Himeko’s best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.