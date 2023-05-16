The details for the Jing Yuan banner in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 have surfaced! Check out the featured characters and Light Cones here.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 Phase 2 Banner – Jing Yuan

His banner is expected to go live on May 17th, 2023.

Character Banner: Jing Yuan

Needless to say, the star of this phase is the new playable character Jing Yuan.

Jing Yuan is a 5-star Lightning Erudition character, meaning he excels in dealing AoE damage. In fact, it’s widely speculated that he will be the best AoE character upon his release. Granted, there aren’t that many characters yet and this title might change quickly in the coming future after the release of more new playable characters.

If he doesn’t appeal to you that much, perhaps you might be interested in the featured 4-star characters in this banner.

Sushang is the first featured 4-star, and is a Physical Hunt character. This being the case, she takes on a carry role in most team compositions. Having a Sushang will also make playing Preservation Trailblazer more comfortable as you gain a reliable way to break Physical Weakness. She has a high damage ceiling against a single target, as The Hunt characters do, and she makes up for her lack of AoE damage by advancing her actions forward.

March 7th is an Ice Preservation character that players get for free near the start of the game. She’s incredibly flexible with the Shield that she provides being useful in a lot of cases. March also has great synergy with other shield-giving or taunt units in the game, like Clara and Preservation Trailblazer. She also offers crowd control in the form of Freeze from her ultimate. Lots of aspects make March good, and more Eidolons on her certainly wouldn’t hurt especially once you reach the endgame content that would require you to build two teams.

Tingyun is Lightning Harmony and is one of the best, if not the absolute best, 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail right now. She shows her value, especially with a hypercarry in your team, and she can be efficient in using skill points on top of the fact that she can direct energy within the team, making those ultimate rotations go by much quicker.

Light Cone Banner: Before Dawn (5-star The Erudition)

Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. Increases the wearer’s Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18%. After the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, they gain Somnus Corpus. Upon triggering a follow-up attack, Somnus Corpus will be consumed and the follow-up attack DMG increases by 48%.

“‘Do not make this decision lightly, general… Think about how you will be remembered in history…’

The general of the Cloud Knights listens to his subordinates’ words with eyes half-closed.

‘History will make its own judgment, but I have no interest in my legacy.’

‘If I succeed, history will state that I am currently supremely confident in my masterful strategy.’

‘But if I fail, then history will state that I am currently neglecting my duties in wanton pleasure, preferring finches over my people.’

A finch jumps down from his shoulder, and he extends his hand to catch the small creature.

‘I have simply made my own decision.’”

The 4-star data shown below are for Level 5 Record.

Planetary Rendezvous (4-star The Harmony)

Upon battle entry, if an ally deals the same DMG Type as the wearer, DMG dealt increases by 24%.

“She had no idea what to expect when she first started out on this journey.

All she knew was that she could at long last be rid of the judgmental eyes and petty bickering of her family.

She felt she finally understood what the poet was trying to say.

‘One day, we would grow wings and forget what it was like to walk.’

The light in her eyes became the glittering stars.”

Only Silence Remains (4-star The Hunt)

Increases the wearer’s ATK by 32%. If there are 2 or fewer enemies on the field, increases wearer’s CRIT Rate by 24%.

“‘Shouldn’t we get off? It’s our stop.’

A chuckle came from above. His eyes moved, but he didn’t look up.

‘To be clear, March always says you’re expressionless, but I don’t agree.’

‘The train’s data bank show traces of an update, but the results weren’t saved.’

‘So… which entry were you having trouble with?’

He grasped his pen tighter as he looked at the bloody scene drawn in the notebook from memory.

‘I see. It was the one about you…’”

Day One of My New Life (4-star The Preservation)

Increases the wearer’s DEF by 24%. After entering battle, increases DMG RES of all allies by 12%. Effects of the same type cannot stack.

“‘So happy I got to see Pom-Pom in new clothes today! I like it~’

‘Today’s my birthday! I’m still as cute as ever.’

‘Today, I finally finally finally have a junior! Isn’t that right, Trailblazer?’

We click the shutter many times without thinking.

Do we do that to capture the happiness at that moment?

Or to capture ourselves at that moment?”