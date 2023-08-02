This month marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. A genre that knows no bounds and provides a connection through lyricism, hip-hop is music for anyone. Once you find which artists you vibe with, it has the potential to change the trajectory of your life. Through the words these artists candidly share with the world, listeners can dance, not feel alone, and become inspired. Artists like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Lauryn Hill are masters of this art.

Great artists know how to take everything and package it nicely in the form of an album, making them a classic. With so many insanely great LPs released, it's tough determining which are the best. Top five debates happen all the time with no firm consensus beyond perhaps two albums. Well, it's time to start another discussion with this as we share the top five albums of all time in honor of the 50th anniversary of the music that's helped numerous people across the globe.

5. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill's immense talent as a rapper and singer became evident during her time with Fugees, foreshadowing her solo success. After parting ways with the group, she embarked on her own path and found personal inspiration in her pregnancy with Bob Marley's son Rohan Marley, adding depth to her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Recorded mainly at Marley's Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica, Miseducation was celebrated as a masterpiece upon release, according to Consequence. With tracks like “Doo Wop (That Thing),” she showcased her unmatched rap and singing skills, becoming the first female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100. The album explored heartbreak, motherhood, and urban issues, leaving a lasting impact on R&B and hip-hop, setting the stage for future stars like Drake. While it remains her only studio album, Miseducation's legacy endures as one of the greatest records of all time, transcending genres.

4. Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP

Without the guidance and support of Dr. Dre, Eminem's worldwide album release might not have been possible. Fortunately, Dre played a pivotal role in introducing Eminem to the world, and the rapper's career reached new heights with the 2000 release of “The Marshall Mathers LP.” This iconic album boasts some of Eminem's greatest hits.

The album's diverse tracks include pop-infused hits like “The Real Slim Shady” and timeless classics like “Stan” and “The Way I Am.” Even to this day, Eminem admits to “chasing” the same feeling he had with “The Marshall Mathers LP,” considering it a time capsule of a simpler (albeit not easier) era in his life. The album remains a pinnacle of Eminem's career, leaving an indelible mark on the world of hip-hop.

3. Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, M.A.A.D City

Kendrick Lamar could honestly have two entries on this list, but we had to save room for the others. The L.A. native showcased a rapping prowess any other artist rarely showed in the years leading up to his studio debut release of Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. Paired with a marketable persona and the backing of Los Angeles's biggest acts, it was only a matter of time before Kendrick Lamar dropped this bomb on us.

To begin, the LP starts off as if you're watching a movie. The first thing you hear is the sound of credits rolling. As you make your way through the album, listeners begin to realize Lamar is telling a story from start to finish and he's not holding any punches. From accidentally taking angel dust to taking his mom's van to meet up with his side chick, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is one for the ages.

2. Nas – Illmatic

Over the past three decades, countless writers have dedicated their ink to praise “Illmatic” as hip-hop's Mona Lisa, a masterpiece that stands unmatched. Nas' debut album emerged in April 1994, instantly becoming a permanent fixture in the discourse of the genre. It has since set the standard for solo debuts, casting a formidable shadow over everything Nas creates, sometimes burdening him like the weight of the Empire State Building on his shoulders. Only the man formerly known as Nasty Nas can understand how to carry such a colossal burden.

Yet, with an all-star lineup of producers, Nas and his team achieved the seemingly impossible by surpassing all expectations. “Illmatic” defied limits, solidifying its position as not just perfection, but a realization of immense hype. To this day, the album continues to captivate the imagination, remaining a timeless representation of hip-hop brilliance.

1. JAY-Z – Reasonable Doubt

Despite JAY-Z's claims of being more than just a rapper, his debut album “Reasonable Doubt” speaks volumes about his lyrical prowess. Packed with metaphors, similes, couplets, and other poetic devices, his performance showcases a deep understanding of the art of rapping. The album delves into his journey from the streets to a new path, expressing heartfelt emotions on tracks like “D'Evils,” “Regrets,” “Politics as Usual,” and “Can't Knock the Hustle.” Critics who dismissed him as shallow in his early years missed the profound depth and soul-baring honesty that permeates this incredible work. “Reasonable Doubt” stands as a testament to JAY-Z's undeniable talent and cements his legacy as a true master of the craft.

Honorable Mention: Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

“My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” marked a significant stylistic leap in Kanye West's hip-hop journey. The title itself has proven to be a reflection of his life in recent years. Known for transformation and controversy, Kanye's evolution throughout his discography was anticipated. While his raps have always held deeper meanings upon closer inspection, this album showcased a different aspect of his production. Experimenting with downtempo beats and moments of self-reflection in tracks like “Monster” and “Runaway,” Kanye also delivered boisterous soundscapes on “All of the Lights” featuring an impressive lineup of artists. Despite personal controversies, his artistry remains awe-inspiring. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” stands as a testament to Kanye's artistic highs, even as he faces challenges outside of his music.