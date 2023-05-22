Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC has grown immensely since its start as what was called a “barbaric sport” during its inception back in 1993. The Fertitta brothers alongside Dana White started and grew this business before it was sold to the Endeavor Group in 2016 for $4 Billion. Now just seven years later the UFC is the leading organization in all of combat sports.

“The UFC has made more in 2022 in MMA and boxing promoter combined. $387 Million [profit] might be the most, and probably certainly is the most that any promoter in combat sports has ever made in a single calendar year.”

Dana White and the UFC have been criticized on numerous occasions about fighter pay and now you can certainly expect much more with these claims coming out that the UFC has profited $387 Million just last year. We are talking entry-level fighters coming into their UFC debut are making anywhere from $10,000-$12,000 win/show just to put it into perspective.

White has been berating Francis Ngannou for asking for an unrealistic amount of money all throughout this contract negotiating over the last couple of years all while the UFC has been making hand-over-fist amounts of money. We all know that the UFC has a business-first model but to say they didn’t have the money to make the fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou is just not true.

Dana White does what he does best and that is run a great company and make that company huge profits year in and year out. Endeavor has now made close to $500 Million if not more in profit since their acquisition just six years ago, so they must be doing something right. It looks like the UFC will remain the head honcho in combat sports for years to come.