Texas Longhorns' football Week 6 opponent will be the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual and highly anticipated Red River Rivalry game. Both teams are entering Saturday's showdown undefeated and ranked in the top 25, which makes this game all the more important.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

With its long and storied history, the game pretty much speaks for itself now. However, it is important to look at where these teams are currently situated. Texas football has been leaving many on read the past couple weeks, with them asking the question, “Is Texas back?” That's a question that has been asked many times since the Longhorns' last national title back in 2005, and it's one that will continue to be asked until they reach that pinnacle.

No doubt that question was asked after the Longhorns dominated Alabama the way they did in their Week 2 matchup. And with the Longhorns football team continuing their winning ways and moving up the polls, it will only further fuel that assumption. But now the Sooners football team stands in their way.

The Sooners, although having played much softer competition than their counterparts this week, are undefeated and do look improved compared to last year's team that finished 6-7. One of those seven losses was in last year's Red River Rivalry game, where Texas put up 49 points to Oklahoma's 0. Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners' quarterback, was out for that game, but not even he could have made up for the near 50-point lead the Longhorns established that day.

So now here we are, No. 3 Texas versus No. 12 Oklahoma. Let's get into some Texas football Week 6 Red River Rivalry predictions.

4. Texas football wins the battle in the trenches

How Steve Sarkisian and his staff have built this year's Texas football team can't go unnoticed. They're big and physical at the line of scrimmage, with linemen “like Alabama used to have,” as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported.

What's made the Longhorns football team so successful this year is definitely their lines on both sides of the ball. On offense, they're able to run the ball more effectively, which Sarkisian has always been a fan of. He wants to get the ball to his backs. But on defense, they're also controlling the game, allowing only an eighth-ranked 12.8 points per game. Expect much of the same from Texas in this high-noon game.

3. Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns and 300 yards

Quinn Ewers plays his best in high-pressure, big matchups. The most notable game being last year's against Alabama and this year's and last year's Red River Rivalry game. So, why wouldn't he be in this year's game?

Last year, Ewers threw for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, averaging 9.3 yards per pass. Ewers makes his Heisman campaign in this game.

2. Texas football holds Dillon Gabriel to under 200 yards

Gabriel has only been held to under 200 yards once this season against SMU, where he threw for 176 yards in a 17-point victory. The Longhorns have allowed an average of 196 yards per game. Gabriel isn't exactly a deep ball thrower, even if he does have some good receivers. With Texas also having a defense that's allowing under 100 yards per game, this might force the Sooners into a lot of passing situations, more than they would like. Don't be surprised if Gabriel throws for under 200 yards.

1. Texas football beats Oklahoma by two scores, winning the Red River Rivalry

Texas football is currently a 6.5-point favorite. That's probably understandable with both teams being ranked within the top 20. But the thing is, Texas has proved itself this season, beating Alabama and then a tough Kansas team last week—and they controlled the game in both.

The Sooners have a lot to prove still. They have yet to play a top-25 team while the Longhorns have played two. They've looked to make the necessary adjustments to improve through this year's recruiting class and transfer portal acquisitions to bolster their defense that was horrific last season. This Texas team just feels like they're on a path of destiny right now, though. Oklahoma could always play the spoiler on that, but it's highly unlikely. Texas beats Oklahoma by two scores.