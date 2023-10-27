Hocus Pocus' third installment may give audiences more of Hannah Waddingham's mother witch, Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported.

Screenwriter Jen D'Angelo told the entertainment site that she's currently working on Hocus Pocus 3. She's also said that she is “full with idealism” that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najima are reprising their roles.

“We're still in the story phase, we're still working on it. We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore,” D'Angelo stated.

“We've only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham's mother witch,” she added.

While there are no concrete storylines yet, D'Angelo said that she and Disney will be exploring where the Sanderson sisters can go.

But is Waddingham's witch, who gave the child versions of Winnie (Midler), Mary (Najimy) and Sarah (Parker) their Book in 1600s Salem, the same “mother” referred to in the original 1993 movie?

D'Angelo confirms… well, believes that she is.

“I believe that she's that mother, that she is the scorpion pie mother, and that they had a much more significant relationship with her than we've yet to see,” she said.

“But, maybe we will see,” she adds.

D'Angelo said “anything is on the table” for the sequel. She enjoyed working with the younger witches played by Taylor Paige Henderson (young Winnie), Nina Kitchen (young Mary) and Juju Brener (young Sarah).

However, “we for sure want to see them again as adults,” she stated about the upcoming project.