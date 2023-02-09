The Wizarding World of Hogwarts Legacy, just like any typical open world action RPG, features a bunch of side quests that will develop and deepen the lore of the world in the game. Currently, there are a total of 57 Side Quests and 12 Assignments that the player can do to get to know the characters in the world as well as explore the story of the setting.
Generally, should you be a completionist or a trophy collector, doing all these side quests is important as they are imperative to attaining 100% completion. They also reward the player with collectibles they need to complete the Collector’s Edition trophies and achievements. When all the side quests are completed, Hogwarts Legacy rewards the player with the Good Samaritan achievement. This trophy is important for players that want to collect all the available trophies or achievements in the game.
However, in the case of most players, doing side quests can be a bit tedious especially when considering that some can go on and on and take a lot of effort. With that said, these side quests are unlocked as the player goes through the main quests. Although there are a number of them that contain valuable story and information, there is no rush to complete these side quests as they can be done at any time considering that Hogwarts Legacy is an open world RPG. This means that the player can choose to ignore all these side quests as they will still be available once the main quests are finished. This therefore begs the question, with these side quests all being optional, which ones are the most valuable side quests that will give the most valuable reward?
Considering that the value of a side quest is highly subjective to the player, this guide will merely try to rundown the list of side quests currently available in Hogwarts Legacy. It is up to the player to decide if this side quest is worth it based on the quest info. However, considering that some side quests are a storyline of content, these will be considered a singular side quest. With that being said, let us get into it.
Side Quests of Hogwarts Legacy
A Friend in Deed
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – The Helm of Urtkot
Quest Reward:
Conjuration Spellcraft, 180 XP
Carted Away
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations
Quest Reward:
Goblin-Made Helmet, 180 XP
Crossed Wands
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Defence Against The Dark Arts Class for Part 1
Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1 for Part 2
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations for Part 3
Quest Reward:
Part 1 – 20HP, 180 XP
Part 2 – 25 HP, 180 XP
Part 3 – Crossed Wands Champion Garb, 180 XP
E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations
Quest Reward:
Column – Beige (Wand Handle), 180 XP
Flight Test
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Flying Class
Quest Reward:
Obtains a broom, 180 XP
Flying off the Shelves
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
Main Quest – Charms Class
Quest Reward:
Avian – Grey (Wand Handle), Gold, 180 XP
Gobs of Gobstone
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Weasley after Class
Quest Reward:
Orbicular – Violet (Wand Handle), 20 HP, 180 XP
Interior Decorating
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – The Room of Requirement
Quest Reward:
Altering Spell, Conjuration Spell x2, 180 XP
Kidnapped Cabbage
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations
Quest Reward:
Conjuration Spellcraft, 180 XP
Like a Moth to a Frame
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
Quest Reward:
Cobalt Regalia, 180 XP
Solved by the Bell
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations
Quest Reward:
Treasure-Seeker’s Longcoat, 400 Galleons, 180 XP
Spell Combination Practice
Unlock Requirement:
Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1 for Part 1
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations for Part 2
Quest Reward:
Part 1 – 180 XP
Part 2 – 180 XP
Sweeping the Competition
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Percival Rackham’s Trial
Quest Reward:
180 XP
The Hippogriff Marks the Spot
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations
Quest Reward:
Treasure-Seeker’s Gloves, 180 XP
The Lost Astrolabe
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations
Quest Reward:
180 XP
Troll Control
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations
Quest Reward:
Troll Hat
Venomous Revenge
Unlock Requirement:
Main Quest – The Helm of Urtkot
Quest Reward:
Dragonhide Herbologist Gloves, Gold, 180 XP
Venomous Valour
Unlock Requirement:
Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
Quest Reward:
Venomous Tentacula Robe, 180 XP
So far, these are the side quests that have been spotted and completed in Hogwarts Legacy. Considering that Hogwarts Legacy has just been released, not all of the side quests have been fully explored yet and there may still be some extra side quests that are not listed or have not been found. With that said, this guide will be updated once more new side quests in Hogwarts Legacy start to surface.