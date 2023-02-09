The Wizarding World of Hogwarts Legacy, just like any typical open world action RPG, features a bunch of side quests that will develop and deepen the lore of the world in the game. Currently, there are a total of 57 Side Quests and 12 Assignments that the player can do to get to know the characters in the world as well as explore the story of the setting.

Generally, should you be a completionist or a trophy collector, doing all these side quests is important as they are imperative to attaining 100% completion. They also reward the player with collectibles they need to complete the Collector’s Edition trophies and achievements. When all the side quests are completed, Hogwarts Legacy rewards the player with the Good Samaritan achievement. This trophy is important for players that want to collect all the available trophies or achievements in the game.

However, in the case of most players, doing side quests can be a bit tedious especially when considering that some can go on and on and take a lot of effort. With that said, these side quests are unlocked as the player goes through the main quests. Although there are a number of them that contain valuable story and information, there is no rush to complete these side quests as they can be done at any time considering that Hogwarts Legacy is an open world RPG. This means that the player can choose to ignore all these side quests as they will still be available once the main quests are finished. This therefore begs the question, with these side quests all being optional, which ones are the most valuable side quests that will give the most valuable reward?

Considering that the value of a side quest is highly subjective to the player, this guide will merely try to rundown the list of side quests currently available in Hogwarts Legacy. It is up to the player to decide if this side quest is worth it based on the quest info. However, considering that some side quests are a storyline of content, these will be considered a singular side quest. With that being said, let us get into it.

Side Quests of Hogwarts Legacy

A Friend in Deed

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – The Helm of Urtkot

Quest Reward:

Conjuration Spellcraft, 180 XP

Carted Away

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations

Quest Reward:

Goblin-Made Helmet, 180 XP

Crossed Wands

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Defence Against The Dark Arts Class for Part 1

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1 for Part 2

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations for Part 3

Quest Reward:

Part 1 – 20HP, 180 XP

Part 2 – 25 HP, 180 XP

Part 3 – Crossed Wands Champion Garb, 180 XP

E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations

Quest Reward:

Column – Beige (Wand Handle), 180 XP

Flight Test

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Flying Class

Quest Reward:

Obtains a broom, 180 XP

Flying off the Shelves

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

Main Quest – Charms Class

Quest Reward:

Avian – Grey (Wand Handle), Gold, 180 XP

Gobs of Gobstone

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Weasley after Class

Quest Reward:

Orbicular – Violet (Wand Handle), 20 HP, 180 XP

Interior Decorating

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – The Room of Requirement

Quest Reward:

Altering Spell, Conjuration Spell x2, 180 XP

Kidnapped Cabbage

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations

Quest Reward:

Conjuration Spellcraft, 180 XP

Like a Moth to a Frame

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

Quest Reward:

Cobalt Regalia, 180 XP

Solved by the Bell

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations

Quest Reward:

Treasure-Seeker’s Longcoat, 400 Galleons, 180 XP

Spell Combination Practice

Unlock Requirement:

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1 for Part 1

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations for Part 2

Quest Reward:

Part 1 – 180 XP

Part 2 – 180 XP

Sweeping the Competition

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Percival Rackham’s Trial

Quest Reward:

180 XP

The Hippogriff Marks the Spot

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations

Quest Reward:

Treasure-Seeker’s Gloves, 180 XP

The Lost Astrolabe

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations

Quest Reward:

180 XP

Troll Control

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – Tomes and Tribulations

Quest Reward:

Troll Hat

Venomous Revenge

Unlock Requirement:

Main Quest – The Helm of Urtkot

Quest Reward:

Dragonhide Herbologist Gloves, Gold, 180 XP

Venomous Valour

Unlock Requirement:

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Quest Reward:

Venomous Tentacula Robe, 180 XP

So far, these are the side quests that have been spotted and completed in Hogwarts Legacy. Considering that Hogwarts Legacy has just been released, not all of the side quests have been fully explored yet and there may still be some extra side quests that are not listed or have not been found. With that said, this guide will be updated once more new side quests in Hogwarts Legacy start to surface.