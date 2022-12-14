By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Hogwarts Legacy received yet another release date delay, but only for its Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. Hogwarts Legacy’s release date for the Nintendo Switch also came out alongside this news.

First off, let’s start with when the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will come out. According to a tweet from the developers, the release date for these versions of the game is on April 4, 2023. That’s a whole two months from the current release date, which is February 10, 2023. As for the Switch version, it will arrive on July 25, 2023, a full five months after February. The Xbox Series X|S,PlayStation 5, and PC versions of the game will still release in February.

This is not the first time that Hogwarts Legacy’s release date was delayed. It first happened in 2021, when the release date was moved to December 2022. It then happened again, pushing the release date even further back to February 2023. Thankfully, as mentioned above, the next-gen console versions of the game, as well as the PC version, will still come out as planned. Players who plan on playing the game on older consoles, on the other hand, sadly have to wait.

Despite the delays, Hogwarts Legacy is still one of the most anticipated games coming out in the future. Although the game happens years before the Harry Potter series, the game aims to capture the feel of the wizarding world. This includes broom riding, magical beasts, magic casting, and more. Players will be able to live out their dream Hogwarts life.

If you’re thinking of picking the game up, the PlayStation version of the game has an exclusive quest that gives you access to a special shop, as well as a potion recipe. Although this may seem unfair for Xbox, Switch, and PC players, it’s not really all that game-breaking. At most, it’s just an extra perk to make your game slightly easier.

That’s all the information we have about the release date delay of Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as the Switch release date. You can check out their FAQ page should you have any other questions. You can also check out our article covering the basics of the game.

If you want to stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.