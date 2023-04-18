Members of the Writers Guild of America, or WGA — the primary union representing television and film writers — have voted overwhelmingly to authorize their leadership to call a strike if a contract deal is not reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (which represents the major Hollywood studios).

In an email sent to WGA members on Monday, the WGA Negotiating Committee explained that 97.85% of those who cast ballots (9,020 members) voted “Yes” to authorize a strike, with only 198 “No” votes (2.15%). There were 9,218 total ballots cast, which makes up 78.79% of eligible WGA members.

“Our membership has spoken,” the message reads. “You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. Armed with this demonstration of unity and resolve, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair contract for all writers.”

Much has changed in the landscape of television and film since the last WGA strike in 2007. The rise of streaming services has not only changed the way viewers consume content but has changed the pay model for the writers behind those projects as well. When broadcast and cable television were the dominant mediums, a big part of writers’ salaries were residual payments given for the re-airing of a writer’s episode.

Now with streaming, “repeats” are a thing of the past — and accordingly a new, fair compensation model needs to be worked out. Similarly, when theatrical release was the main outlet for films, pay models were in large part determined based on box office profits, but with the rise of films being released straight to streaming, the feature writer compensation model is equally in flux.

Another issue to resolve involves the use of artificial intelligence in the writing process, which has recently become a problem in the music business as well.

Negotiations between the WGA and AMPTP are ongoing, with the current contract set to expire on May 1. Fans of TV and movies may be on the edge of their seats until then.

Note: Josh Silverstein is a member of the WGA West.