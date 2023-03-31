Paramount Pictures has had a stellar start to 2023. In March alone, the studio had the uber-successful Scream VI, already outgrossing last year’s predecessor, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has gotten rave reviews out of SXSW ahead of its release today. One of its other films was 80 For Brady, The film may not have been a smash hit at the box office, but it will soon be available on Paramount+ for everyone to stream.

While 80 for Brady is available for purchase or to rent on digital platforms with a hefty price tag of $24.99 to buy and $19.99 to rent, the film will soon be available to stream on Paramount+ on April 4 in the United States and Canada.

Based on a true story, 80 for Brady is a sports comedy stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field — four of the most legendary actresses working today — as a group of friends that are Tom Brady fanatics that embark on a road trip to watch him play in the Super Bowl.

The critical reaction to 80 for Brady was nothing to write home about —it only had a 60% approval rating from critics —it did seem to be crowd-pleasing fare as its audience score was an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

80 for Brady was produced Watch This Ready, Fifth Season, and, of course, Tom Brady’s own 199 Productions. Brady also

80 for Brady is available on VOD now and will be streaming on Paramount+ on April 4.