Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 debuts Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae! Should you roll for Dan Heng IL? Find out here.

Why You Should Roll for Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a 5-star Imaginary Destruction unit that's a powerhouse in terms of damage output. His kit boasts massive damage potential that shines in both single-target and AoE scenarios, making him a character worth raising. He has a unique Talent that further amplifies his damage, but the cornerstone of his kit is his Skill which enhances his Basic Attack up to three times, further bringing his DPS to monstrous levels. Though he's Skill Point-hungry, the investment is more than justified by the sheer destruction he can unleash on foes.

More information about his kit can be found below or here.

Dan Heng IL offers a multitude of possibilities when it comes to team synergy. His Skill Point demands are manageable, especially since there are abundant choices for supportive characters designed to sustain or generate skill points. On top of that, his base stats are solid, meaning he starts off strong even before any meaningful investment in him is done. The investment in Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae not only assures formidable damage but also opens doors to diverse and potent team combinations.

It would be a good idea to roll for Dan Heng IL for the following reasons:

You like his character design

You like his gameplay

You don't mind putting in a lot of investment in him.

You don't mind playing around his high Skill Point demands

You need a reliable, all-around damage dealer

You are not interested in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 banners, Jingliu and Topaz & Numby.

Why You Should Not Roll for Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae

While Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is undeniably powerful, he comes with his own set of drawbacks that might make you reconsider pulling for him. For starters, he has a high skill ceiling that makes it challenging for players to maximize his full potential and would require constant thinking ahead to manage the Skill Points across the team. If you're not prepared to invest time and effort into mastering his complexities, he may not perform as well as expected.

The elephant in the room when it comes to Dan Heng IL is his high SP demand, which can limit his compatibility with certain units (cough, Bronya, cough). If your team already includes characters who are Skill Point-hungry, integrating Dan Heng IL into the lineup could create conflicts and result in sub-optimal Skill Point allocation or extra brainpower to manage. This also makes him less viable for auto-battling, as the AI often struggles with managing Skill Points efficiently. If you're looking for a character who excels in auto-battle scenarios or can easily fit into a wider range of teams, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae might not be the best option for you.

You shouldn't roll for Dan Heng IL if:

You don't like his character design

You don't like his gameplay

You don't want to invest in him and other viable supports

You don't want to think hard about battles to manage Skill Points

You want to auto-battle with Dan Heng IL

You would rather roll for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 characters, Jingliu and Topaz & Numby.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 First Half Banner

The Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae debut banner “Epochal Spectrum” is live now and will be up until September 20th, 2023.

The rate-ups for the Dan Heng IL banner are:

Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Imaginary Destruction)

(5-star Imaginary Destruction) Yukong (4-star Imaginary Harmony)

Asta (4-star Fire Harmony)

March 7th (4-star Ice Preservation)

The Light Cone banner has:

Brighter Than The Sun (5-star Destruction) Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 18/21/24/27/30%. When the wearer uses their Basic ATK, they will gain 1 stack of Dragon's Call for 2 turns. Each stack of Dragon's Call increases the wearer's ATK by 18/21/24/27/30% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 6/7/8/9/10%. Dragon's Call can be stacked up to 2 times.

(5-star Destruction) Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-star Harmony) Upon battle entry, if an ally deals the same DMG Type as the wearer, DMG dealt increases by 12/15/18/21/24%.

Planetary Rendezvous (4-star Harmony) When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies' actions are Advanced Forward by 16/18/20/22/24%

Landau's Choice (4-star Preservation) The wearer is more likely to be attacked, but DMG taken is reduced by 16/18/20/22/24%.



Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae

“Dan Heng's true form from his Vidyadhara lineage carries the residual power left behind by his past incarnation, the Imbibitor Lunae.

Upon accepting the majestic horns atop his crown, he must accept all the merits and faults attributed to that sinner.”

Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Destruction. His kit revolves around him enhancing his Basic Attack by investing multiple Skill Points onto it, turning him into an amazing DPS character despite being SP-hungry.

Read more about Dan Heng IL here.

Dan Heng IL Skills

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Beneficient Lotus (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Uses a 2-hit attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Transcendence (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Unleashes 3 hits in this attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 130% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Divine Spear (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 35

Weakness Break: Single Target: 90 / Blast: 30

Uses a 5-hit attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 190% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deals Imaginary DMG equal to 30% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to adjacent targets.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Fulgurant Leap (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 40

Weakness Break: Single Target: 120 / Blast: 60

Uses a 7-hit attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 250% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deal Imaginary DMG equal to 90% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to adjacent targets.

Skill – Unrestrained (Enhance)

Enhances Basic ATK. Enhancements may be applied up to 3 times consecutively. Using this ability does not consume Skill Points and is not considered as using a Skill. Enhanced once, Beneficent Lotus becomes Transcendence. Enhanced twice, Beneficent Lotus becomes Divine Spear. Enhanced thrice, Beneficent Lotus becomes Fulgurant Leap.

When using Divine Spear or Fulgurant Leap, starting from the fourth hit, 1 stack of Outroar is gained before every hit. Each stack of Outroar increases Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's CRIT DMG by 6%, for a max of 4 stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn.

Ultimate – Cleansing of the World (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60 / Blast: 60

Uses a 3-hit attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 180% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target. At the same time, deals Imaginary DMG equal to 84% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to adjacent targets. Then, obtains 2 Squama Sacrosancta.

It's possible to hold up to 3 Squama Sacrosancta, which can be used to offset Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's consumption of skill points. Consuming Squama Sacrosancta is considered equivalent to consuming skill points.

Talent – Righteous Heart (Enhance)

Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae gains 1 stack of Righteous Heart after each hit unleashed during an attack. Righteous Heart increases his DMG by 5%, up to 6 stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn.

Technique – Heaven-Quelling Prismadrakon (Enhance)