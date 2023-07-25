Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is becoming playable in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3! Check out the Dan Heng IL Skills, Materials, Traces, and more.

Honkai Star Rail – Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae

“Dan Heng's true form from his Vidyadhara lineage carries the residual power left behind by his past incarnation, the Imbibitor Lunae.

Upon accepting the majestic horns atop his crown, he must accept all the merits and faults attributed to that sinner.”

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Destruction. His kit revolves around him enhancing his Basic Attack by investing multiple Skill Points onto it, turning him into an amazing DPS character despite being SP-hungry.

His Signature Light Cone is Brighter Than The Sun.

We get to play as this version of Dan Heng during the Trailblazer Mission aboard the Xianzhou, and he is also featured as an environmental attack in the battle versus Phantylia the Undying.

He shares voice actors for all languages with Dan Heng. Nicholas Leung for the English voiceover and Itou Kento for the Japanese VO.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Banner History

He has not yet been featured in any of the banners. He's expected to debut in the first half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Ascension Materials

To fully ascend and level Dan Heng IL up to Level 80, you will need the following:

Abominations of Abundance drops: 5 Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig

65 Suppressing Edict

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Skill Materials

Maxing all of Dan Heng IL's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 33 Immortal Scionette 46 Immortal Aeroblossom 28 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 12 Shattered Blade 53 Lifeless Blade 101 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 9 Regret of Infinite Ochema

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Trace Materials

Activating all of Dan Heng IL's Traces will require the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 8 Immortal Scionette 10 Immortal Aeroblossom 30 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 6 Shattered Blade 16 Lifeless Blade 38 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Skills

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Beneficient Lotus (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Uses a 2-hit attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target.

Deals minor Imaginary DMG to a single enemy.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Transcendence (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Unleashes 3 hits in this attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 130% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Divine Spear (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 35

Weakness Break: Single Target: 90 / Blast: 30

Unleash a 5-hit attack, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 190% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deal Imaginary DMG equal to 30% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to adjacent targets.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Fulgurant Leap (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 40

Weakness Break: Single Target: 120 / Blast: 60

Unleash a 7-hit attack, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 250% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deal Imaginary DMG equal to 90% of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to adjacent targets.

Skill – Unrestrained (Enhance)

Enhances Basic ATK. Enhancements may be applied up to 3 times consecutively. Using this ability does not consume Skill Points and is not considered as using a Skill. Enhancing Basic ATK “Beneficent Lotus” 1 time transforms Basic ATK into “Transcendence”. Enhancing Basic ATK “Beneficent Lotus” 2 times transforms Basic ATK into “Divine Spear.” Enhancing Basic ATK “Beneficent Lotus” 3 times transforms Basic ATK into “Fulgurant Leap.”

When unleashing Divine Spear or Fulgurant Leap, 1 stack of Dominating Roar is gained before every hit (starting from the fourth hit). Each stack of Dominating Roar increases Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's CRIT DMG by 6%, for a max of 4 stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn.

Ultimate – Cleansing of the World (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60 / Blast: 60

Unleashes a 3-hit attack, deals Imaginary DMG equal to 180% of Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to a single enemy target and Imaginary DMG equal to 84% of Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae's ATK to adjacent targets, and obtain 2 Squama Sacrosancta.

A max of 3 Squama Sacrosancta can be possessed at any given time. Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae may consume an equivalent number of Squama Sacrosancta instead of Skill Points. Consuming Squama Sacrosancta is considered equivalent to consuming Skill Points.

Deals massive Imaginary DMG to a single enemy, deals Imaginary DMG to adjacent targets, and gains 2 Squama Sacrosancta. Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae may consume an equivalent number of Squama Sacrosancta instead of Skill Points. Consuming Squama Sacrosancta is considered equivalent to consuming Skill Points.

Talent – Righteous Heart (Enhance)

Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae gains 1 stack of Righteous Heart after each hit unleashed during an attack. Righteous Heart increases his DMG by 5%, up to 6 stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn.

Increases DMG dealt after each hit per attack. This effect is stackable and lasts until the end of this character's turn.

Technique – Heaven-Quelling Prismadrakon (Enhance)

After using his Technique, Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae enters the Leaping Dragon state for 20 seconds. While in the Leaping Dragon state, using his attack causes him to move forward rapidly for a set distance, attacking all enemies he touches and blocking all incoming attacks. After entering combat via attacking enemies in the Leaping Dragon state, Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae deals Imaginary DMG equal to 120% of his ATK to all enemies, and gains 1 Squama Sacrosancta.

Enters the Leaping Dragon state. Attacking will cause this character to move forward rapidly for a set distance and attack all enemies touched. After entering combat via attacking enemies, deals Imaginary DMG to all enemies, and this character gains 1 Squama Sacrosancta.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Traces

Concealed Star (requires Ascension 2) – At the start of the battle, immediately regenerates 15 Energy.

CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 2) Imaginary DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3) Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Reining in the Flood (requires Ascension 4) – Increases the chance to resist Crowd Control debuffs by 35%.

Imaginary DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 5) Imaginary DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Stirring Dragon, Unveiled Legend (requires Ascension 6) – This character's CRIT Rate increases by 12% when dealing DMG to enemy targets with Imaginary Weakness.

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 6) CRIT Rate +5.3% (requires Lv. 75) Imaginary DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 80)



Imaginary DMG +3.2%

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Eidolons

Tether the Sky

Increase the number of stackable Righteous Heart stacks by 4, and 1 extra stack of Righteous Heart will be gained for each hit per attack.

Banners of Dominion

After using his Ultimate, Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's action is Advanced Forward by 100% and gains 1 extra Squama Sacrosancta.

Cumulus Pennants

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Outbound Dragonling

Buffs provided by Dominating Roar persists until the end of this character's next turn.

Lofty Hubris

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

The Divine Dragon Returns

After any other ally uses their Ultimate, the Imaginary RES PEN of Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae's next Fulgurant Leap attack increases by 20%, up to 3 stacks.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.