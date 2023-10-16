Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. As this is a tournament, players will eventually enter the finals and face difficult duels. Here's our guide on how to beat the duel with Luka during the Final Showdown of Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Luka Final Showdown Duel

This guide is for the Final Showdown Duels the player will take part in at the final moments of the Aetherium Wars event. For the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player has all of the available Aetherial Spirits at their disposal. This guide also assumes that the player has most, if not all, of their Aether Spirits at Level 6 thanks to the Hyperlink Matches.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Luka Duel in the Final Showdown during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Luka Duel

Here are the enemies players will face while fighting Luka in the Final Showdown:

Level 6 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Level 6 Automaton Direwolf – Mechanical

Level 6 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Level 6 Voidranger Reaver – Aberrant

Possible Team Composition:

Trotter – Aberrant

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid

While Humanoids are admittedly weak against Aberrants, the real danger in Luka's team is the Automaton Direwolf. As such, having a Humanoid team works really well in this. Your main source of damage will be the Lieutenant and the Cannoneer, as their combined attacks can easily take down anyone who attacks them. Partner up the Cannoneer with the Lieutenant to ensure maximum damage output. Using the Lieutenant's Ultimate is important in keeping the team alive, as you will receive quite a bit of damage from the enemy Aberrants. As long as you properly space out the Lieutenant's Ultimate, the healing from the Trotter, and the Shields from the Soldier, you will be able to keep your team alive long enough for the Lieutenant and Cannoneer's combined attacks to take everyone down.

That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Luka Duel during the Final Showdown in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail.