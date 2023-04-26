Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here is a list of all playable characters available in the recently released Honkai Star Rail. This includes all the 4-stars and 5-stars, as well as some basic information about them.

Much like Genshin Impact, all of the playable characters in Honkai Star Rail are split between the 4-stars and the 5-stars. The 5-star units are usually more powerful and are harder to get via the gacha system. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the 4-star ones are useless. It is possible to go through the game by only using the 4-star units. Having a 5-star unit does not guarantee that your life in the game will be easier.

Just like in Genshin Impact, the game’s characters all have a specific element. Unlike in Genshin Impact, there are no weapon types. here. Instead, the units have a specific path that dictates what types of skills and Ultimates they have. Let’s go through all of the available playable units in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail – All Playable Characters

5-Star Characters

Himeko Element: Fire Path: The Erudition Himeko excels in dealing AOE Fire damage to the enemy. This is further exemplified by her Talent that lets her deal AOE Fire damage to all enemies after breaking 3 of them. She is especially helpful in Calyxes where the enemies are prone to Fire damage.

Welt Element: Imaginary Path: The Nihility Welt’s Skill, Ultimate, and Technique all deal with lowering the opponent’s speed. This allows the player to have more turns before the enemies can move. His Ultimate can also Imprison enemies, which delays their actions.

Kafka Element: Lightning Path: The Nihility Kafka plays around with Damage over Time (DoT) effects. Her Ultimate applies a Lightning DoT< while her Skill causes all DoT effects to immediately deal their damage. Her Talent also lets her increase the damage DoTs deal to enemies.

Silver Wolf Element: Quantum Path: The Nihility Silver Wolf increases the damage her team does by decreasing the enemy’s DMG Resistance, as well as their Defence. Not only that, but she also has a chance to implant a Bug on enemies she attacks, which lowers their ATK, DEF, or SPD.

Bronya Element: Wind Path: The Harmony Bronya can remove debuffs from allies using her Skill, while also causing them to immediately take their turn. Her Ultimate increases her allies’ ATK and CRIT DMG, which allows for bursts of damage. Her Technique also increases her allies’ ATK when used.

Seele Element: Quantum Path: The Hunt Seele is capable of dealing huge bursts of Quantum damage to the enemy, which can easily take them down. When she does, she receives an extra turn, which buffs her DMG and allows her to attack again.

Gepard Element: Ice Path: The Preservation Gepard decreases the damage their allies get either by freezing them with his Skill and making them skip their turn or by applying a Shield to all allies using his Ultimate. Using his Technique also applies a Shield to all allies at the start of the battle.

Clara Element: Physical Path: The Destruction Clara is a counter unit, dealing damage when attacked and marking the enemies who attack her. She can then use her skill to deal additional damage to those with the mark. Additionally, upon using her Ultimate, Clara’s counter extends to her allies, attacking enemies when they get attacked.

Luocha Element: Imaginary Path: The Abundance Luocha is a reactive healer, as his Skill and Talent skill activates automatically and heals allies when conditions are met. This lets players focus on attacking as well, as the heal automatically activates.

Jing Yuan Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition Jing Yuan deals AoE Lightning damage using both his Skill, Ultimate, and Talent. Whenever Jing Yuan uses his Skill and Ultimate, it increases the number of times his Talent deals damage to the enemy.

Yangqing Element: Ice Path: The Hunt Yangqing deals a lot of damage to a single enemy by increasing his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG. This allows him to deal a large burst of damage to his enemy, further increased when it Crits. He can also perform a follow-up attack when attacking, while also possibly freezing the enemy.

Bailu Element: Lightning Path: The Abundance Bailu is a dedicated healer, as her Skill can heal up to 3 people at a time. Her Ultimate heals the whole team, while also applying a buff to her team that makes them heal HP when they get attacked. She can also revive a teammate once per battle when they get knocked down.

Trailblazer Element: Varying Path: Varying The Trailblazer’s Path changes depending on their Element. When they are Physical, they are on The Destruction path. They can deal huge amounts of Physical DMG either one or three enemies. When they are Fire, they are on The Preservation path. They can increase their Defense, while also Taunting enemies.



4-Star Characters

March 7th Element: Ice Path: The Preservation Although it may not look like it, March 7th is a great defender. Her single-target shield can easily tank quite a few hits, even from bosses. Not only that but her Talent adds on some additional damage whenever a Shielded ally gets hit. You will definitely get the most out of this as the shield also Taunts enemies.

Dan Heng Element: Wind Path: The Hunt Dan Heng excels in dealing a huge amount of Wind damage to a single foe. His kit revolves around him dealing absurd amounts of damage. His Talent lets him have increased Wind RES PEN, his Skill can Slow enemies on Crit, and his Ultimate deals additional damage when the enemy is Slowed.

Arlan Element: Lightning Path: The Destruction Arlan excels when his HP is low. His Talent makes it so that he deals more DMG the lower his HP is. Players can easily activate this as his Skill consumes HP per use. This, partnered with his AOE Ultimate, allows for Arlan to deal huge amounts of damage to groups of enemies.

Asta Element: Fire Path: The Harmony Asta is a great buffer in any team, especially when fighting against enemies weak to Fire. Her Talent buffs her Allies’ ATK whenever she hits enemies, and she stacks it faster when hitting enemies weak to Fire. Her bouncing Skill makes it easy to stack this ATK buff. Not only that, but her Ultimate increases the team’s SPD, allowing them to attack faster than their opponents.

Herta Element: Ice Path: The Erudition Herta excels in dealing AoE Ice damage. All of her abilities other than her Basic ATK and Technique revolve around dealing Ice damage to all enemies. Her Skill lets her idea more damage on high-health enemies, while her Talent can help finish off enemies who are low health. This makes her important when fighting waves of enemies weak to Ice.

Serval Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition Serval is all about dealing Lightning DMG and applying Lightning DoT on multiple enemies. Her Skill allows her to Shock enemies and make them take Lightning DoT, while her Talent deals extra damage to Dhocked enemies whenever she attacks. Her Ultimate as well extends Shock duration.

Natasha Element: Physical Path: The Abundance Natasha is currently the only 4-star healer, and as such makes her an important part of most team compositions. Her Skill’s heal has a regen, so players can use it preemptively to prepare for huge attacks. She can also use her ultimate to heal her entire team. This, partnered with her Talent that increases her healing when an allied has low HP makes her a strong healer.

Pela Element: Ice Path: The Nihility Pela is all about removing buffs from the enemies and reducing their DEF. Her Skill which removes buffs is especially useful for fights where the enemy stacks dangerous buffs. Her Ultimate and Technique are good for reducing the enemy DEF, making her team’s attacks hurt even more.

Sampo Element: Wind Path: The Nihility Sampo is capable of stacking Wind DoT on enemies whenever he attacks them. He can then partner this with his Ultimate, which increases the DoT damage enemies take. Applying his DoT is also easy, as his Skill hits multiple enemies at once.

Hook Element: Fire Path: The Destruction If you just want to deal Fire DMG, then Hook is your best bet. All of her skills revolve around her dealing a whole lot of Fire DMG. Additionally, when she applies Burn on her enemies, she deals additional damage and regenerates extra Energy. This lets her use her Ultimate more, and the Fire DMG loop continues.

Qingque Element: Quantum Path: The Erudition Qingque is for players who like to play gacha in their gacha. She’s capable of dealing AoE Quantum DMG using her empowered Basic ATK, however, this is locked behind luck. Players can use her Ultimate to deal AoE Quantum DMG and empower her Basic ATK, or they can repetitively use her Skill until either her Basic ATK is empowered, or the player runs out of Skill points.

Tingyun Element: Lightning Path: The Harmony While other The Harmony characters buff the entire team, Tingyun focuses on just one. Her Skill increases an Ally’s ATK, while also making them deal additional Lightning DMG when they attack. Not only that, but her Ultimate speeds up an ally’s Ultimate, while also buffing their DMG. Partnering Tingyun up with characters that have strong Ultimates is the way to go.

Sushang Element: Physical Path: The Hunt Sushang is one of the most selfish units as all her abilities are solely to make her deal more damage. Her Skill can deal multiple instances of Physical DMG, and her Ultimate makes her take her turns faster and more often while also allowing her to deal more damage.



That’s all of the available playable characters in Honkai Star Rail. Whenever Honkai Star Rail adds more playable characters, we will be sure to update this article. The game is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.