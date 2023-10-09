Honkai: Star Rail being involved in Dota 2 is likely the last thing you would expect to happen. However, that's exactly what happened, as Honkai Star Rail announced that it would sponsor and support two Dota 2 teams, complete with rewards depending on how well the teams do.

Honkai: Star Rail announced that they not only sponsored both AR and LGD at TI12, and they also will gift all trailblazers extra stellar jade at October 31th based on the best result at this TI among those two teams, and the rewards tier list is:

The two teams in question are Azure Ray and LGD Gaming, who in their respective Weibo accounts announced that the hit game would be their sponsor. This sponsorship likely entails funding, as well as other benefits. However, it would appear that the teams won't be the only players who will be enjoying the benefits.

In an alternate Honkai Star Rail account, which roughly translates to Pam's Favorites (referring to the game's mascot Pom-Pom), they posted that the partnership also has in-game rewards. Based on the performance of the teams, players would be able to get a number of Stellar Jades in-game. These Stellar Jades are expected to arrive on October 31, 2023, a few days after The International 2023 ends. The rewards are as follows:

Champion: 1000 Stellar Jade

Second place: 700 Stellar Jade

Third place: 600 Stellar Jade

Top 4: 500 Stellar Jade

Top 6: 400 Stellar Jade

Top 8: 300 Stellar Jade

Top 12; 200 Stellar Jade

Top 16: 100 Stellar Jade

The rewards players will get will depend on which team did better. For example, if Azure Ray won the championship, and LGD Gaming got second place, then players will get 1000 Stellar Jade.

Players would agree that this is perhaps one of the more bizarre sponsorship deals to happen in e-sports. This sponsorship will likely serve to increase the viewership of the games, namely from Honkai Star Rail players who want to see how many Stellar Jades they get. Not only that, but the game itself could draw the attention of Dota 2 players who probably never heard of the game before. In any case, we will likely get free Stellar Jades, so this sponsor deal is already a win in my books. We'll just have to wait and see how well the teams will do.

