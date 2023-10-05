The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be coming to PC and PlayStation 5, with the PS5 version arriving on October 6, 2023. It would appear, however, that the game will be huge, as various sources are saying that the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition's physical version contains two discs, and has a size of 121 GB.

According to Does It Play on Twitter, an account dedicated to making sure games are playable offline, they would try to secure a copy of the physical edition of the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on day one to “further confirm the exact content, file size, and patch state” of the game. They then followed this up with a picture of the game's case, giving some interesting information.

For starters, the game's size appears to be 121 GB. This makes sense, as the base game is around 90 GB, while the Burning Shores DLC is around 15 GB. What's more interesting, however, is the fact that, if the image is to be believed, the game will also have two discs. If true, this would make Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition the first PlayStation 5 game to come out on two discs.

Two-disc games were the norm back in the day when disc capacity was still pretty low. Recent Bluray technology has, thankfully, made it possible for large games to be stored inside disks. However, it appears that we are arriving at that point in time where games are so large that we will revert to having two discs again. The upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, for example, will be released on two discs when it comes out next year. This should be an indication that players should prepare to return to multi-disc games.

Sony has not released any information yet regarding the disc count for the game. As such, take this information with a grain of salt, and wait for official announcements or confirmation from players who bought the game's physical edition.

That's all the information we have about Horizon Forbidden West having two discs. Players can already wishlist the PC version of the game via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.