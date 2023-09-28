Originally a PS5 exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West will be making its way to PC. It will come in the form of a bundle, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, which includes the base game, as well as the DLC.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Release Date: Early 2024

For starters, let's talk about the release date. The Complete Edition of the game will come out in Early 2024. Players can already wishlist the game on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Of course, the game is already available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but the bundle is still not available. According to the official blog post about the Complete Edition, it will be priced at $59.99, and will include the following:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book

In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)

In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow Nora Thunder Elite outfit Nora Thunder Sling Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece Resources pack



Originally released back in 2022, Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to the hit open-world action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn. It flows Aloy as she makes her way across the post-apocalyptic Western United States, ravaged by a rogue robot swarm. Forbidden West continues where Zero Dawn left off, with Aloy looking for the source of the plague.

The DLC that will come bundled with the Complete Edition, Burning Shores, came out a year after the base game's release and continues where the base game left off. Of course, we won't be talking about plot of the game so that players have a chance to experience it for themselves.

Guerrilla Games, the developers behind the Horizon series, will be working with Nixxes Software to bring the game to PC. Once more information comes out, we will be sure to update you.

That's all the information we have about the arrival of the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.