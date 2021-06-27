3 best options for Hornets at No. 11 in 2021 NBA Draft

Led by 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets turned into one of the most must-watch teams in the league this past season. The Hornets were in the thick of the playoff race for much of the year, but just came up short in the end after they lost in the play-in tournament. Charlotte found itself in the lottery for the fifth straight year and received the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Hornets already have their franchise cornerstone to build around with LaMelo Ball. They also have solid young pieces that include Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington to go along with steady veterans in Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier. With this core, Charlotte may be ready to make a run at the playoffs by next season.

Getting a center should be among their top priorities this offseason and the Hornets could look into the upcoming draft to address that. However, this year’s crop of big men isn’t too deep, but there are still options for them if they see someone they like. Of course, taking the best talent available is perhaps the best direction to go in any scenario. With that, here are the top three options for the Charlotte Hornets for the 11th pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

1. Kai Jones

As mentioned, Charlotte needs a legitimate inside presence and Texas center Kai Jones could be the answer the Hornets have been looking for. Jones could fall anywhere from the late lottery or through the middle of the first round.

The 20-year old has the body and the skillset to become a modern-day big in the NBA. He stands at 6-foot-10, but may need some bulking up to as his 218-pound frame may not be enough to bang bodies with some of the more built players in the NBA.

Nevertheless, Jones possesses great athletic ability that would allow him to do so many things on the court. He has great motor and runs the floor well. This would be great for a Hornets team that likes to play in transition. In addition, he also has the potential to become an effective roller to the basket. He also has the hops that would allow him to play above the rim.

Jones seems like the perfect big to play alongside LaMelo Ball. It’s easy to see how he could be be a great pick-and-roll partner and a great lob option for Ball. Likewise, Jones could be a leak out option for the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, who likes to throw the ball ahead for quick buckets in transition.

Jones’ athleticism also makes him capable of defending multiple positions, including going out on the perimeter against guards. This ability to do so has almost become a premium for any center coming into the league. Furthermore, his length also gives him the potential to become a terrific rim protector.

Jones also showed potential that he can shoot from beyond the arc in college. Though not at a sizable enough volume, he shot 38.2 percent from 3-point range in his sophomore season as Texas. The 3-ball may not be there as soon as he gets to the next level, but he has at least shown that he is capable of stretching out his game to the perimeter.

Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer suggests there may be some Christian Wood potential in the kid. The Hornets could definitely use a player like the multi-faceted big man to make the leap into becoming a playoff squad.

2. Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson is actually the guy that both NBADraft.net and The Ringer project will fall to the Hornets at no. 11. Projected to fall anywhere in the late lottery, it’s possible that the Duke star may not be there when Charlotte makes its pick. In the event that Johnson is available at 11, the Hornets should strongly consider taking him.

Johnson is a highly-skilled player that possesses great athleticism that he can utilize on the next level. He also showed flashes as a playmaker, especially in the open floor. His court vision stood out with his ability to locate teammates while running the break in transition. At 6-foot-8 with guard-like skills, Johnson showed that he can grab and go in transition. He would thrive with the Hornets given their preference to play fast.

Johnson could easily play multiple positions with his tools and versatility. Nonetheless, it’s easy to see him eventually develop into a small-ball type of big with his skillset. With his athleticism and length, he could be an adept roller and cutter to the basket with the way he can finish at the rim. With his passing ability, Johnson could also be a secondary decision-maker when coming off the pick-and-roll.

However, despite being a 5-star recruit going into college, Johnson dropped off because of a foot injury that limited him to just 13 games. He eventually dropped out of Duke early which may lead to teams questioning his commitment. In addition, Johnson’s iffy shooting mechanics at the moment makes his potential as a shooter something to worry about down the line.

Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer projects that Johnson could eventually become a “Bigger RJ Barrett” with his size and the things he brings to the table.

3. Corey Kispert

Shooting is arguably the most coveted skill in the NBA today. That’s exactly what Corey Kispert brings best to any team that lands him in the upcoming draft.

NBADraft.net projects Kispert to land at no. 13, while The Ringer thinks the New Orleans Pelicans nab him at no. 10 with their need for a 3-point shooter. Nonetheless, if he is available at no. 11, Charlotte should also strongly consider taking the 4-year man out of Gonzaga.

Kispert was a vital piece to the Bulldogs’ run to the National Championship game last March. Though Kispert shot poorly as Gonzaga fell short of winning the title, Kispert more than solidified his standing as one of the best shooters of this class. The 6-foot-7 wing shot 44.0 percent in his senior year at Gonzaga and this efficiency should be more than enough to entice NBA teams, including the Hornets.

The Hornets finished with the 14th best 3-point percentage in the NBA last season, per Basketball Reference and Kispert’s shooting prowess should boost that if he comes in. Likewise, his ability to space the floor should open up the lanes more Charlotte’s penetrators such as LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward.

It’s unclear if he’ll eventually develop a more well-rounded offensive game at the pros or just end up being a shooter for the most part. Nonetheless, this is a league that puts shooting at a pedestal and this will undoubtedly be his meal ticket to a successful career in the NBA.

Kispert could eventually carve out a career similar to that of a Joe Harris or a Bojan Bogdanovic, per several NBA comparisons out there.