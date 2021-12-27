3 players Hornets must pursue at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The Charlotte Hornets have been a fun team to watch in the 2021-22 season as they vie for a postseason berth. LaMelo Ball has been playing at an All-Star level since the start of the season, but so has Miles Bridges. Bridges cemented his status as one of the NBA’s best dunkers a while ago, but now he’s more than that, looking like a three-level scorer.

With Ball and Bridges leading the way as part of a balanced attack, Charlotte boasts an elite offense. Unfortunately, the Hornets are also a total train wreck defensively, ranking last in the league in defensive rating. It’s clear Charlotte must still improve the roster before the trade deadline.

Here are three names the Hornets must get in contact with before the deadline.

Players Hornets must pursue at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Jerami Grant

The Detroit Pistons forward had a career season in 2020-21. He put up career highs across the board and appeared to be a cornerstone as the franchise set their sights on the draft to find the rest of their pieces.

Fast forward to the present, and Grant’s name is all over trade rumors despite thumb surgery that will keep him out for a while. Grant had taken a step back this season in terms of offensive efficiency before the injury, but hew wouldn’t be asked to do as much in Charlotte and would bring a much-needed two-way presence when healthy.

Getting a capable scorer and someone who fits the Hornets’ run-and-gun style while also defending at a high level is a perfect fit. For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham could potentially get another solid piece in P.J. Washington and more assets to help the rebuild.

Myles Turner

Myles Turner has been linked to the Hornets for the past few season. At some point, it just has to happen, right? The center position has been one of the weakest links for this team, and it’s clear Charlotte could use a force in the paint to anchor the defense. Turner is a dominant defensive big man who also brings some offense to the table, both inside and out. This would be huge for a Hornets team in dire need of big-man help.

Mason Plumlee has held it down on the inside for the Hornets, but Turner would be a significant upgrade. As mentioned above about Grant’s fit, Turner’s would be even more significant because of his rim protection and ability to improve the league-worst defense. Plus, LaMelo Ball could really use a solid big man to have in pick-and-roll situations. Plumlee is a fine player, but he’s nowhere near the rim protector Turner is and can’t step out and knock down shots like Turner either.

Domantas Sabonis

Staying in Indiana, we have another member from their post tandem. Sabonis has seen his fair share of All-Star Games and would bring the Hornets their first legitimate post presence since Alonzo Mourning. Sure, he isn’t a seamless fit in the offensive scheme the Hornets run, but James Borrego could change a few things if he had a weapon like that at his disposal. Again, LaMelo Ball would have a great pick-and-roll guy at his disposal. Most importantly, he would have somebody he can run the offense through and go get a bucket.

The Hornets would have to give up a lot to get Sabonis, but it would be worth it, even without the defensive upgrade of the other players mentioned above. The Eastern Conference looks like the better of the two conferences. Having an All-Star on the roster would make life a whole lot easier. As long as the Hornets are able to keep Ball and Bridges, everyone else might be up for grabs. Obviously, you don’t want to give up too much for one of these players, but if there’s a way to pry one of these guys before the deadline, it’s worth it.

As currently constructed, the Hornets could very well make the playoffs and perhaps even win a series thanks to their explosive offense. Ball and Bridges are paving the way for this team. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are providing great minutes alongside those two in the starting lineup. Then, Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. are two of the better bench players in the league. They have a good amount of talent.

However, to win a series and potentially make a deep run, Charlotte needs more talent and could really use a defensive upgrade to fix that terrible defense. Simply upgrading the frontcourt would also be a plus. Look for the Hornets to be active ahead of the deadline.