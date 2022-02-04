After the 2022 NBA All-Star reserves were announced on TNT Thursday night, all of Charlotte had to be out outraged due to the Hornets getting snubbed. Neither LaMelo Ball nor Miles Bridges were selected after many assumed at least one of them would make it.

Unfortunately, that just wasn’t the case. Other first-time All-Stars in Darius Garland and Fred VanVleet found their way onto the roster, while Khris Middleton was a rather surprising selection. While these are all really good players who are deserving (Middleton’s selection is the most questionable of the bunch), at least one Hornets star should have made it.

Ball’s all-around game has elevated the Hornets to new heights this season, including a top-five offense. Averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists shows that. He plays with an impressive pace that’s rare for any young point guard and dictates the Hornets’ success on a nightly basis. VanVleet and Garland are obviously no scrubs, but Ball made a legitimate case here for either of those two guard slots.

On the bright side, Ball did make the Rising Stars Challenge, but that’s a consolation prize. If you ask Ball, he might not care too much and is more focused on his team winning, but it’s still a little shocking to not see his name among the rest of the reserves.

Bridges also deserved to be selected and easily could have been chosen over Middleton. He’s averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a night. Bridges’ scoring and versatility have kept the Hornets afloat in games all season long. He has a bunch of 20-plus-point games, double-doubles, and has really grown into a solid playmaker overtime. The forward has been in the running for the Most Improved Player Award all season long and made a nice case for himself to earn some real consideration for this game. His highlight-reel dunks obviously fit the mystique of what the All-Star Game is all about, but he actually has a very well-rounded game these days.

The competition is always stiff to qualify for the All-Star Game, and there are snubs every year. The Hornets, unfortunately, were snub victims this time around. For whatever reason, the coaches just didn’t think Ball or Bridges deserved it over the other selections.

It’s a bummer that Charlotte won’t be represented in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, but the respect will come in due time. The Hornets are a young group that continues to grow, and players like Ball and Bridges will only get better as they develop their games. Don’t be surprised to see one or both of them in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.