By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.

The 10-29 Hornets, coming off a 24-point beatdown from the Memphis Grizzlies at home, came out of the gates scorching hot with a 51-point quarter, ending the game before it even began. This is a continuation of a worrying trend for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who have now lost by 20 or more points in four separate occasions ever since their 41-point evisceration at the hands of the Grizzlies. And head coach Mike Budenholzer knows it.

Speaking with reporters following their brutal 138-109 loss, Mike Budenholzer minced no words, saying that the Bucks have failed to bring the requisite energy to compete on some nights.

“Defensively, we have not been able to get stops in those games. We dug ourselves a big hole early in those games. We haven’t matched what it takes to be competitive in an NBA game on multiple occasions now and it’s concerning,” Budenholzer said, per Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance on Friday night, in particular, was shocking in how uncharacteristic it was. Antetokounmpo mustered a mere nine points on the night, a far cry from the huge lines he has been putting up as of late. The Greek Freak just shrugged the defeat off, as he looked forward to the Bucks’ next game against the New York Knicks on Monday night as he tries to put his nightmare performance behind.

“On to the next,” Antetokounmpo wrote.

Khris Middleton’s return from injury will definitely help on both ends, what with his ability to provide the Bucks with a steady, calming presence. Nonetheless, Middleton is not a magic worker, and the Bucks need to figure out what ails them lest they let it fester.