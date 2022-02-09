The Charlotte Hornets are wedged into the thick of the playoff hunt. Sitting at the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference right now, they control their own fate. They are a few games out of that all important six seed and are slotted into the play-in tournament.

Unfortunately, Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely and we’ve seen this team drop five straight games. With Hayward out for an extended period of time, the Hornets are going to need someone to fill his shoes and should look to the trade market. Hayward’s scoring and playmaking have been huge, so they need someone to hold it down in his absence.

Hornets must make a big trade

Buddy Hield

Although he was just dealt to the Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield could be on the move again. Although he doesn’t provide the same size as Hayward, Hield is a capable scorer. He is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA and could serve the same type of role Malik Monk played for this team a season ago.

Bringing in another accomplished shooter would certainly help those 3-point percentages go up for a team that has struggled in that department. Hield doesn’t provide the same type of versatility as Hayward, but his scoring off the bench or in the starting lineup would fit this team perfectly.

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is a popular name on the trade market. Grant is a perfect fit for this team and would contribute right away. From an offensive standpoint, Grant is on par with Hayward at this point in his career.

However, the defensive side of the ball is where he really excels. At either the 3 or the 4, Grant makes an impact on that end of the floor, which would help a poor Hornets defense.

Being paired alongside Ball and Miles Bridges would make for an interesting trio. All three guys are still relatively young and could potentially grow together for a few seasons if they all commit.

Who would Charlotte give up?

It’s unfortunate, but PJ Washington is the guy who has to be moved to make any of this work, though it would also take a lot more to get Grant. A deal centered around Washington makes the most sense for the team, and he is the one piece of the young core you don’t mind flipping for more. These are two guys who can help out not just now but for the long haul.

Gordon Hayward has been great for Charlotte all season, but it’s probably for the best to operate as if he won’t return for the rest of the season. He has missed a ton of games due to injuries and COVID-19. Sure, the Hornets can get him back at the back end of the season, but why not gamble on two players who don’t have a littered injury history?

Of course, the Hornets should target a big man if available as well, but these two players are plug-and-play guys immediately.