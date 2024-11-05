The Detroit Pistons took an impressive step toward development defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 115-103. Detroit has improved to 3-5 and is riding the high of a two-game winning streak after beating the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets this past Sunday. The Monday night win snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Lakers for the Pistons, dating back to January 2021.

One of Detroit's biggest issues through the early start of the regular season has been its inability to close games. There were opportunities earlier in October for the Pistons to finish leads late against the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers at home. Unfortunately, those matchups resulted in losses due to poor late-game execution on both sides of the ball.

The Pistons showed they have what it takes to ice a lead in the final quarter. Detroit led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and responded well to Laker's rallies that trimmed their lead to six. Head coach JB Bickerstaff spoke on what it took for the Pistons to finish this game accordingly.

“Understanding possession by possession what we needed to do in the moment. Taking care of the basketball in the fourth quarter, not giving them extra opportunities. I thought we did a great job limiting them on the glass,” Bickerstaff stated in the postgame media session. “We have guys who are capable to get to their spot and create shots for one another. We need to make sure that we focus on getting organized, and I thought our guards did a job of getting us in position and then allowing guys to play from there.”

Pistons' backcourt continues to flourish

Detroit's backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey continues to excel at an exciting level. Ivey led the Pistons in scoring with 26 points on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Cunningham recorded his third career triple-double scoring 17 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing eleven assists.

The skill sets of the duo continue to flash the promise of fitting together in contributing to winning basketball. Both have shown the ability to selflessly get their teammates involved. Cunningham made some intelligent feeds setting Ivey up for a late triple and floating layup in the fourth quarter to extend their lead. Cunningham also knocked down some clutch baskets and played some tough defense on superstar forward Lebron James late. Bickerstaff praised Cunningham's defensive effort and late-game execution to help deliver Detroit's victory.

“He has the ability to be a great two-way player. He’s got great size, he’s got great intelligence, and he doesn’t have any fear,” Bickerstaff explained. “I thought he did a great job of executing the game plan versus [LeBron James]. We wanted him to take more jumpers and to keep him out of the paint, and I thought Cade executed it perfectly and forced him into tough ones.”

Bickerstaff has raved about the development of Ivey's game since the offseason. He had more kind words in the postgame presser when describing his impact on Detroit's home victory.

“With confidence amazing things happen. Right now we believe that he’s playing with an extreme level of confidence,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s attacking. He’s playing in positions of strength. He wants this to work, so he’s doing whatever he has to do to help this team win and I think he’s done a really good job of it. He’ll keep working, I know that, and he’ll continue to get better.”

Dawg Pound production

The Pistons have benefited from some emerging performances from the group they refer to as the Dawg Pound. This role group features Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Ron Holland II. While each of these three have had some significantly slow portions this season, all three of them played a major role in the team's victory over the Lakers.

Duren has played some of his best basketball in the last two games for the Pistons. The 20-year-old center scored eleven points and grabbed 14 rebounds off the glass. He also created numerous extra possessions by grabbing eight offensive rebounds for Detroit. Duren showed how effective he can be when he is not in foul trouble and engaged defensively.

Stewart continues to show how impactful his gritty play style can be for the Pistons off the bench. He grabbed nine rebounds including four on the offensive end. Stewart also had two highlight blocks including one on James that triggered a transition bucket.

Holland had one of the best games of his career by scoring 12 points off the bench. He continues to be a sparkplug for the Pistons defensively and when scoring in transition.