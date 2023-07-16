One of the keys to success in the NBA is to know the competition. Even in realms outside of the NBA, that's a lesson people have to keep in mind to succeed. That's also why Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller recently left fans with their eyebrows raised and their mouths agape with confusion when it dawned on them that the former Alabama Crimson Tide star had no idea who Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is.

However, Brandon Miller would later clarify things and say that he was just messing around.

“I think people should have more fun in the NBA instead of just always serious. I think I can bring the fun back to the game. I troll the media for fun,” Miller said when asked about that social media video in which he failed to recognize not only the Bucks forward but also Isaiah Hartenstein and Jonas Valanciunas.

"I think people should have more fun in the NBA instead of just always serious. I think I can bring the fun back to the game. I troll the media for fun." Brandon Miller says he knows who Khris Middleton is 😅pic.twitter.com/nIEaeEdzhq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2023

Okay, it's one thing not to know who Hartenstein or Valanciunas is, but it takes a completely different level of basketball illiteracy to have no idea about Middleton. While Middleton isn't on the same tier as the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James, he still played a big role in the Bucks' championship run in 2021 and is also a three-time NBA All-Star.

Hopefully, Brandon Miller was indeed just joking around. If that was the case, wouldn't it have been funnier if he just opted to show (willfully) ignorance of Antetokounmpo?

Brandon Miller will have plenty more of an introduction to do himself as he embarks on a rookie journey in the NBA.