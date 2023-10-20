Ahead of his first season with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, Brandon Miller has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit for his involvement in a fatal shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip. The tragedy happened last January and resulted to the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

For those not in the know, before Miller was drafted into the NBA, the tragic gun incident was a major talking point. In fact, there were reports noting that teams were turned off by his answer with regards to his involvement in the shooting. The former Alabama basketball star was revealed to have brought the gun used in the shooting and was at the scene when it happened. Miller was not charged, but his former Crimson Tide teammate Darius Miles and Michael Davis, Miles' friend, were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Now, however, Miller is facing a wrongful death lawsuit along with Miles and Davis for the killing of Harris. According to reports, Harris' mother Decarla Raietta Heard, filed the lawsuit and is seeking a “jury trial to award damages,” per ESPN.

“They would like to hear testimony from all three of the young men involved concerning what they did, said and saw,” said attorney Kirby D. Farris, who is one of the lawyers representing Heard. “The family would like the opportunity, through their attorneys, to investigate why and how the gun was brought to the scene of a confrontation that resulted in the death of their daughter. Once we have had the opportunity to evaluate the evidence in the case, we can make decisions about the degree of culpability, if any, of each.”