Even with the trade officially announced Tuesday, will he play Wednesday?

The Miami Heat made a huge trade Tuesday as they acquired Charlotte Hornets star Terry Rozier in exchange for a 2027 first-round draft pick and point guard Kyle Lowry. Acquiring Rozier fills in a big need for the team as they were missing a productive scoring one guard that can be a complimentary piece to the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro.

It is now the next day and Heat fans are wondering when Rozier will make his debut in a Miami uniform. His first chance is tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies as the team starts a back to back that continues Thursday against the Boston Celtics, Rozier's former team.

There are a lot of factors going into the decision to play their new piece in Rozier tonight. One is that it is very last minute as the deal was done Tuesday. The other is that for Rozier to be active, the physicals of both the 29-year old and Lowry have to be completed.

With that, the question is this: Is Terry Rozier playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Terry Rozier status vs. Grizzlies

As it stands right now, Rozier is listed as “questionable” for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with the reason given as “trade pending” as of the 11:30 a.m. injury report from the NBA. This was also announced by the team on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account where they announced the injuries for the Heat.

#MEMvsMIA UPDATE: Terry Rozier (trade pending) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow night's game vs the Grizzlies. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (groin) is listed as doubtful. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 23, 2024

There is no doubt that a projected starting lineup with Rozier, Butler, Herro, and Adebayo is exciting to a lot of Heat fans out there. However, they will still await to see when Scary Terry will make his debut. Even if he does, do not be surprised if he comes off the bench as he continues to get into rhythm with a different team and teammates around him.

Excitement about Rozier trade from Tyler Herro

Speaking of his new teammates, there is excitement around Miami as a player like Tyler Herro said after Tuesday's practice that it was “time for an energy boost” to the Heat. Coming off of an appearance in the NBA Finals, making an upgrade like this was instrumental to get them on pace with other teams in the Eastern Conference.

“I think it's time for an energy boost around here for sure. Terry's a great player,” Herro said. “And we appreciate Kyle [Lowry] and everything he's done for us and our team….But I think it is time and it was the right time to make a move and I'm excited about it. We can both play on the ball or off the ball, we both can catch and shoot or dribble and shoot, and we can also play make to our teammates. We'll play faster. That will be a big part of it.”

Kevin Love talks about facing Rozier in the past

As the NBA becomes more and more offensive-centric as it is not out of the ordinary to see a team score more than 140 points, adding Rozier will bring some juice to the offense as they have scored under 100 in four of the last six games. Veteran big-man Kevin Love addressed that and says a player like Rozier can put “points up in a hurry.”

“He's somebody that can put points up in a hurry. Somebody who obviously attacks the game, playing eight and a half years in Cleveland, when he got into League and we played against him, you know whether it be in Boston or anytime we played against him he's used to light us up,” Love said. “So, we got a heavy dose of his game and you know, some games it was high assists output, sometimes it was defensive output but can certainly can put points up in a hurry and get his teammates involved in plays the right way. So he does a lot of good things.”

Rozier's former teammate excited about move

Another teammate excited for the move is Caleb Martin, who was actually with Rozier at Charlotte from 2019-2021. While there is a question with every player that joins Miami if they will adapt to the “Heat Culture,” Martin has no doubt that Rozier will “fit right in.”