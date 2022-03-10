Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gets ultimate praise from PJ Washington, James Borrego after 44-point night

The Charlotte Hornets suffered their second straight loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics 115-101. Plus, it was the second straight night that they gave up 40 or more points to an individual. The night before, it was Kyrie Irving who put up 50 points on 19 shots and led the Brooklyn Nets to a blowout win. Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum erupted for 44 points after putting 54 points on the Nets his last time out. He virtually got any shot he wanted and single handily destroyed the Hornets. It has just been a rough stretch of games for them.

Postgame, coach James Borrego reflected honestly and tipped his hat to the Celtics’ young superstar.

“He hit a number of contested shots. He hit six three-pointers, six free throws, we double-teamed him, trapped him. He’s just a hell of a player and he’s playing as well as anybody right now.”

Hornets forward PJ Washington also chimed in after spending some time guarding Tatum throughout the night.

“He was just hitting shots tonight. We played good defense on him, he just finds ways to make shots. He’s a great player in this league and that’s what great players do.”

Tatum’s play has spurred the Celtics to a 17-3 record in their last 20 games. They have dominated pretty much everybody that they’ve played. At this point, they are peaking at the right time to make a run into the postseason. Someone that most teams don’t want to play. Not only do they have two legitimate stars in Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but they can play some of the most suffocating defense in the league today.

The Hornets are in a bad spot though. They are clinging to that ninth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt, but are in danger of falling beneath it. The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards are gaining on them. Hopefully, the Hornets can find a way to win some games here down the stretch to at least book a ticket in the Play-In tournament.