LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to find a way to stand out in a crowded Eastern Conference after failing to do so last season. Maybe their recent signing of Dennis Smith Jr. will help them take a step forward this upcoming season.

The Hornets recently signed Smith to a one-year deal with training camp right around the corner. Smith was the ninth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, and initially looked like he had a promising career in front of him. Injuries have slowed down Smith’s progress, though, and he’s bounced between the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers before finding his way to Charlotte.

Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2022

Smith made a name for himself early on in his career with the Mavericks for his explosive dunks, and he showed the potential to be a solid playmaking point guard for Dallas. Smith struggled with his efficiency, though, and ended up getting boxed out of a starting job by Luka Doncic.

Smith has struggled to find a home lately, and while he’s shown flashes of his potential during his stints with the Knicks, Pistons, and Trail Blazers, it’s never been consistent enough for him to find his way back onto the court in a full-time role.

Even with his struggles, Smith is still just 24 years old, meaning he has time to figure things out. The Hornets won’t have many expectations for Smith, but if he could secure a spot in their rotation, that would be a massive win. Smith has a lot of talent, and hopefully playing in Charlotte alongside LaMelo Ball will help Smith figure things out.