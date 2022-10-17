Hornets’ troubles continue with James Bouknight’s DUI arrest

The Charlotte Hornets are in rough shape ahead of the regular season opener and it only got worse on Monday. Per reports, second-year guard James Bouknight was arrested for a DUI on Sunday night and could be facing other charges as well.

Via Big Foot Bailey:

James Bouknight was arrested yesterday. Sources tell me it’s related to a DUI and possible other charges. Have reached out the @Hornets for a statement. Nothing yet. The world’s worst off-season continues. pic.twitter.com/DD8HehDpE8 — Big Foot Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) October 17, 2022

This is just brutal for the Hornets. First, the Miles Bridges situation, which has still yet to come to a verdict. Then, LaMelo Ball got injured last week in preseason and will miss the start of the regular season with an ankle sprain. Considering Bouknight’s latest situation, it feels likely he’s out for the 2021-22 opener, too.

That’s definitely a blow to the Hornets backcourt because he was primed for a bigger role. The former UConn standout averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds last season in under 10 minutes per night.

Nevertheless, new head coach Steve Clifford has been high on Bouknight, even claiming he could be a first-unit player for Charlotte. Via Jerry Donatien:

“Young guys gotta go through these things. I’m high on him. I think he has starter potential.”

That remains to be seen. All we know is Bouknight just put himself in a tough position by getting in trouble with the law when more opportunities on the court were about to present themselves.

The Hornets just released this statement:

The Charlotte Hornets have released a statement regarding James Bouknight. Bouknight was reportedly arrested on Sunday on a DUI charge. (via @HornetsPR) pic.twitter.com/47x7IurEiA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 17, 2022

Charlotte begins the campaign on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Their home opener will be on Friday against the revamped New Orleans Pelicans. That’ll be a tall task without LaMelo and possibly James Bouknight, too.