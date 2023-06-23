The NBA Draft is essentially the Super Bowl for NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania. They have been in a bitter feud for years at their rival companies, and take any opportunity to subtly dunk on each other.

When the second pick in the draft was announced as Brandon Miller, a major weeks-long internet battle was settled. With the number one pick all but locked up in advance with Victor Wembanyama, the talk was all about the second selection.

Outgoing Hornets owner Michael Jordan had to decide between Alabama's Miller and G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson.

All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller — ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

Woj had been reporting that it would be all Miller based on his sources, while his rival Shams reported this morning that the second pick was trending back towards Scoot Henderson, and that the team was still in the midst of deciding.

Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

The betting odds changed drastically after that news update, with Sportsbooks rushing to cover any potential liabilities. It flipped back and forth in the morning leading up to the Draft, before settling at nearly even odds by the end of the commotion.

The odds have been going WILD. 😳 June 19:

Scoot Henderson -250

Brandon Miller +170 June 21:

Scoot Henderson +300

Brandon Miller -500 This morning:

Scoot Henderson -425

Brandon Miller +240 Right now: ⤵️ ⤵️ https://t.co/qMgu8R01zY — Covers (@Covers) June 22, 2023

Fans were quick to notice the ongoing jabs, with some congratulating Woj for his win over Shams in the insider prediction game. Both sides have cult followings, who believe their expert is better connected and faster to break news.

Woj had Brandon Miller the entire time btw Shams never has and never will clear him — Grant Shirley (@Grant_Shirley4) June 23, 2023

Another fan commented saying “Woj rubbing it in Shams face” with several laughing emojis. The score may be settled for the time being, but the rivalry will continue on, especially with the exciting offseason that is just heating up.