The Charlotte Hornets are honoring the late Bill Russell with a banner that will be unveiled ahead of the team’s home game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, the team announced.

The team will unveil a banner at Spectrum Center commemorating the No. 6 jersey of Russell, which was retired throughout the NBA following his passing in July.

“A civil rights pioneer and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer whose NBA career included a record 11 NBA Championships, five NBA MVP awards, 12 NBA All-Star appearances and 11 All-NBA Team selections, Russell is the first player to have his number retired across the NBA,” the team’s press release stated.

“Players who wore No. 6 at the time of the NBA’s announcement in August 2022, such as Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, are grandfathered, but no new player will be issued the number.”

It’s one of many league-wide tributes to Russell this season, including a black No. 6 patch appearing on every NBA jersey and a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 being located on the sideline of every NBA court.