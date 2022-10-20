Charlotte Hornets fans were shocked by the news about second-year shooting guard James Bouknight getting arrested in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The 22-year-old was reportedly arrested and booked for DWI after being found passed out inside his car while in possession of a firearm.

TMZ Sports has now released a photo of Bouknight from the scene of the crime, and there’s no denying that it puts the Hornets stud in a pretty bad light:

TMZ acquired a picture of James Bouknight passed out in his car with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI pic.twitter.com/x3ClgxcCDB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2022

If you zoom in on the photo, you can see a gun placed on Bouknight’s lap. It was later identified as a .40 caliber Glock 23. The firearm was placed beside an open bag of Doritos chips.

According to reports, Bouknight was sitting on the passenger seat of his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT when security personnel found him in a parking deck in Mecklenburg County, NC. They tried to wake him up, but it was to no avail. Security called the cops to the scene when they realized that the Hornets youngster had a gun on him. Bouknight was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The 22-year-old was booked before being released on a $2,500 bond. According to TMZ Sports, Bouknight was not charged with possession of the gun since North Carolina does not require a permit to carry firearms.

James Bouknight was in attendance for the Hornets’ season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The former UConn standout logged 14 minutes of action, going 0-of-5 from his attempts for zero points, two rebounds, and an assist. Charlotte blew out the Spurs, 129-102.