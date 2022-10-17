New details on the arrest of Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight have emerged, and the issue is only getting more concerning.

For those who missed it, Bouknight was arrested Sunday in a DUI-related incident, though the second-year playmaker could still face other charges as a result.

TMZ provided more details on the arrest, noting that Bouknight was allegedly driving while impaired early Sunday morning. The publication also obtained a copy of the police report, which revealed that the Hornets youngster was found unconscious in a parking deck.

Apparently, Bouknight also had a Glock 23 gun with him when he was arrested. It is unknown whether the gun was legal or illegal, but TMZ noted that the former NBA lottery pick hasn’t been charged for the possession of the said weapon.

The Hornets have already released a statement on Bouknight’s arrest, but they refused to comment on the situation as they said they are still investigating the matter.