Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball missed Saturday’s game against the Hawks with a sprained left ankle and a sore left wrist. Without their best player, the Hornets fared surprisingly well against Atlanta, as Charlotte picked up a 122-118 road win behind 34 points and five assists from Terry Rozier. Still, when the Hornets travel to Utah to play Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz on Monday night, every Hornets fan will surely want to know: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Jazz

Unfortunately, the answer to the question of whether Ball will play is still up in the air.

The Hornets have Ball listed as questionable for Monday night’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Additionally, Cody Martin (left knee soreness) is doubtful to play for Charlotte, while Kelly Oubre (left hand surgery) will sit out.

Ball, 21, is in his third year in the NBA since the Hornets selected him third overall back in the 2020 draft. He’s averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 22 appearances this season. Currently posting personal bests in points and assists per game, Ball is, by all accounts, having a career year in year three. However, his field-goal percentage is down considerably from seasons prior —Ball’s 40.9% field-goal percentage is the worst of his career by a wide margin.

Regardless of whether Ball plays on Monday, don’t count on the Hornets being a competitive Jazz team on the road. After all, Charlotte’s away record in 2022-23 is a poor 8-18.