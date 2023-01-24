Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has missed two straight games with wrist and ankle soreness. The last time he played was back on January 18th against the Rockets, when he scored 13 points and dished out four assists in the 122-117 Hornets win. Without Ball, the Hornets have been competitive but have done little but tread water, as the team is 1-1 over its last two contests. So when the Hornets travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on Tuesday night, every Hornets fan will surely want to know: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Suns?

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Suns

The Hornets have Ball listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown, per a tweet from The Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone. Additionally, Cody Martin (left hamstring soreness) is doubtful to play, while Kelly Oubre (left-hand surgery) will sit out for Charlotte.

Ball, 21, is in his third year with the Hornets after the team selected him with the third overall pick in the 2020 draft. He’s averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 22 appearances this season. While LaMelo is putting up great all-around numbers, his scoring efficiency has dipped from years prior. He’s currently converting just 40.9% of his field goal attempts, the lowest percentage of his career by a wide margin.

Regardless of if Ball ends up playing, don’t expect the Hornets to pick up a road win against a Suns squad that’s riding a three-game win streak. After all, Charlotte owns one of the league’s worst road records at 8-19. But with regard to the question, Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.