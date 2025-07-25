The Green Bay Packers went 11-6 last season behind Jordan Love. Despite that record, the young quarterback proved that he still has a lot of growing to do in order to replace Aaron Rodgers. However, Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff believe that he is the answer behind center. However, ESPN's Ryan Clark pointed out one part of his game that needs to get better this season.

Love had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 2.27. While that mark is far from the worst in the NFL, it needs to get better for Green Bay to have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl. Luckily for the 26-year-old, he has plenty of time to settle back into LaFleur's system before the season kicks off. However, turnovers are a product of his decision-making, not his coaching.

Clark reiterated how important Love is to the Packers' plans this season. According to him, limiting turnovers should be the quarterback's top priority this season.

“It's about protecting the football during the most crucial moments. He carries this entire organization's dreams in his right arm, and his decision-making,” Clark said. “Jordan Love has to protect the ball while maintaining his aggressiveness at the quarterback position.”

Green Bay gave Love and LaFleur a new weapon when they drafted Matthew Golden. The first-round pick gives the quarterback another option in the passing game, which will make his life much easier. However, the biggest key for the Packers to win a title is Love's continued growth. If he can become what Rodgers was in Green Bay, the sky's the limit.

For now, Love prepares for his third full season under center for the Packers. LaFleur and the offense runs between both of them as they navigate through the NFC North. With an improved defense, Green Bay could emerge as early favorites to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles. In order to do that, though, Love needs to show improvement when it comes to his turnovers.

