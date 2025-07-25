Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are focusing on the upcoming season with training camp in full swing. However, despite the franchise aiming for a potential Super Bowl run, the veteran quarterback revealed that some of his perspectives have changed in recent weeks. Largely due to the comments made by pro golfer Scottie Scheffler before he won The Open.

Scheffler, who is 29 years old, admitted that he finds fulfilment in other things outside of golf. Winning tournaments and majors are not the only things driving him, as he claims that it is not something that fulfills “the deepest places” of one's heart.

“This is not a fulfilling life,” Scheffler said. “It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.”

That comment originally brought some controversy, as some sports fans believed that Scheffler was admitting that he doesn't care about playing golf. That's not true whatsoever, and it appears Josh Allen fully understood what Scottie Scheffler was talking about. The Bills' quarterback admitted that Scheffler's comments “spoke to him.”

“Scottie Scheffler had that really good interview right before The Open. It spoke a lot to me. I really appreciate him sharing those words.”

What Scheffler is saying, and that Josh Allen is agreeing to, is that there is more to life than the sport they are playing. Although winning and competing are what they do for a living, it's the other things, like family and loved ones, that mean so much more.

While Scottie Scheffler has won numerous times in his professional career, Allen has yet to win a Super Bowl with the Bills. However, it's not like the 29-year-old quarterback is a failure by any means. Throughout his NFL career, Josh Allen has been one of the best players in the league and took home the MVP Award last season for his efforts.

The Bills are primed for a deep run in the 2025-26 campaign, as they are one of several AFC teams viewed as legitimate title contenders. But perhaps this change of perspective is what Josh Allen has needed to finally lift the Bills over the hurdle and make a Super Bowl appearance. But only time will tell.