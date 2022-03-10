Former two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas made his home debut for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night and it was indeed a memorable occasion for the 33-year-old veteran. IT was welcomed with a heartwarming standing ovation by the adoring home crowd as he checked in for the first time in the game.

Thomas had his game face on as he made his way to the court but there’s no doubt that he heard the cheers from the fans (h/t NBA on ESPN on Twitter):

Isaiah Thomas is met with a standing ovation at his first Hornets home game 👏 pic.twitter.com/qMovcbcWHp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 10, 2022

Thomas hasn’t played a major role for the Hornets since signing a 10-day deal on March 2. As a matter of fact, he’s played in only one game for Charlotte. He logged 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two triples in an efficient 14 minutes in a blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, Thomas was a healthy DNP for the Hornets’ next two games.

IT stayed ready and his number was called by coach James Borrego on Wednesday. Incidentally, the Hornets were hosting Thomas’ former team in the Boston Celtics. In fact, you can see in the video that even the Celtics fans in attendance were cheering IT. The man clearly holds a special place in the hearts of the Boston faithful.