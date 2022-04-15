Isaiah Thomas’ heartfelt message to Hornets following postseason elimination

After bouncing around from team to team like he had an itinerary, Isaiah Thomas settled in with the Charlotte Hornets. He played 18 total games with them this season as a bench player in the second half of this season. After several 10-day contracts, he was signed for the rest of the season in late March.

Although Thomas didn’t play a major part with the Hornets or get them into the playoffs, he had a solid stint with them. Finding a team that wanted him for longer than a week is a major win for him at this point in his career. He thanked the city for its support and said that the Hornets have something special in the making.

Charlotte, it’s been real! I appreciate the love and support that the city showed me from day 1. Got something special here #SLOWGRIND — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 15, 2022

Thomas averaged just 8.3 points and 1.4 assists while playing just 12.9 minutes per game with the Hornets. His scoring off the bench contributed to a strong team offense led by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

The Hornets became the first team that Thomas played more than a handful of games with since the 2019-20 season. He had cups of coffee with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in between his stint with Charlotte and the Washington Wizards.

Charlotte likely doesn’t have the 33-year-old Thomas in its future plans. They will have to find upgrades so that they stop getting thumped in the play-in tournament. Although his time in the Queen City was brief, the King in the Fourth enjoyed it.