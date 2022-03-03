Isaiah Thomas reacts to special message from Allen Iverson after Hornets debut

The latest stop for Isaiah Thomas on his tour of the NBA is the Charlotte Hornets. It’s his sixth team in three years and his third this season.

Thomas had a very solid debut with the Hornets, scoring 10 points in 14 minutes in a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He said that Allen Iverson reached out to him to express his pride and that it means a lot to him.

Always trips me out when Allen Iverson calls or texts my phone. When he reaches out to say he’s proud of me that shit means the world! Bubba chuck is my 🐐 #TheAnswer — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 3, 2022

While Thomas continues changing teams and providing scoring off the bench, Iverson continues being one of the best ambassadors for basketball. His unmatched love for the players of today is such a beautiful sight to see, especially when other former players spend most of their time chucking criticism.

The Answer was his favorite player growing up and set the stage for how an undersized player can achieve NBA stardom. Iverson’s iconic career resonated with Thomas, who achieved stardom himself, although his time as an All-Star was very brief. A turbulent trail of injuries led to his fall from stardom and the frequent signing of 10-day contracts. Since the Hornets have a need for a backup point guard, he may stick around for longer.

Although Thomas’ stint with the Hornets most likely won’t go beyond this season, his resiliency is impressive to see. He continues to take opportunities to play and accepts that his role is no longer as a team’s top option or even a top bench option.

Charlotte is 31-33 on the season after defeating the Cavs. Although Thomas may not be around for the long run, he can still benefit the team right now.