While LaMelo and Lonzo Ball entered the NBA as highly touted draft picks, LiAngelo Ball is out here trying to get a shot with the Charlotte Hornets. But it appears his hard work is getting noticed around the league. The middle Ball brother has a believer in at least one star player – Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics star was asked if Gelo Ball belongs in the league, as he’s still holding out hope for a deal from the Hornets. Tatum acknowledged that the man has indeed earned it.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Tatum of LiAngelo Ball via TMZ Sports. “I think it’s only right. He’s put in the work. I’m sure he’ll find his way on a team somewhere.”

LiAngelo made waves on the Hornets’ NBA Summer League roster. And while he wasn’t exactly showing star potential, he did show qualities of a worth role player with his ability to shoot the deep ball and put points on the board. Tatum is definitely not alone in recognizing the work Gelo has put in. Hornets assistant Jay Triano validated all the buzz, expressing that the man is in the gym working on his game day in, day out.

“Great kid. Love him. He was at the facility practicing everyday for two months to play in the Summer League. Shows a ton of character. He can shoot it, great feel, knack for scoring.”

LiAngelo Ball could very well latch onto the Charlotte Hornets when the season rolls around. While that’s definitely not a lock just yet, Ball will just have to keep working.