As someone who dropped 30 plus points a few times off the bench, Kelly Oubre Jr. has garnered the respect of his teammates for sure. One thing is for sure though, he has mutual respect for his teammates as well. After the Charlotte Hornets’ huge win over the Indiana Pacers, where they dropped 158 points, Oubre endorsed his teammates being potential All-Stars this season. He was asked if LaMelo Ball should be selected as one this season and this was his response:

“100 percent. I don’t know what the qualifications are for the people making those decisions, but if you look at the Charlotte Hornets, there are players that should be in that conversation and he’s one of them for sure.”

LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double, which is his fifth of his career. He is averaging 19 points, 7 boards, and 7.7 assists on the year. He has earned the right to be called an All-Star this year, so Oubre should be on the money with that one. The others he could be referring to could be Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier. Both guys have had impressive seasons thus far and are big reasons the Hornets are in the thick of the playoff hunt.

However, Oubre could’ve been talking about himself for the honor to play in Cleveland, just think about it. Oubre has always been a person that never lacked confidence. Now that’s just friendly speculation, but it could be accurate. Oubre has had a few 30 plus point games off the bench for the Hornets and is one of three players who have hit 10 or more threes in a game this season. He’s averaging just a hair under 17 points a game this season and four rebounds a game this year. Not bad, but not good enough to punch a ticket to Cleveland.

Again, that could be a bit of a reach. The Sixth Man of the Year award is probably more likely. Either way, Oubre is having one of the best seasons of his career in Charlotte. He should be able to keep it up and help this team make the postseason for the first time since 2016.