The Charlotte Hornets picked up a nail-biting win on Wednesday night, as Brandon Miller's putback buzzer beater lifted the Hornets over the Pistons 108-107.

With the win, the Hornets improved to 3-5 on the young season. They aren't exactly the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, but this Hornets team has been one of the more exciting, enjoyable groups to watch so far this season. That quality was on full display on Wednesday night as LaMelo Ball provided a handful of spectacular highlights, including this half-court alley-oop to Miller in the third quarter.

After the great pass by Ball and Miller's high-flying finish, Hornets fans on social media couldn't believe what they had seen.

“LaMelo has been the most electric player in the league this season,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “I'm here to tell you right now, LaMelo Ball is the best player in the NBA.”

After his 2023-24 campaign was marred by injuries, Ball is off to an incredible start to his 2024-25 campaign. He has been an elite weapon offensively for the Hornets, averaging more than 28 points and six assists per game. He has also been a monster in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, coming through nearly every time his team needs him to. On Wednesday night, Ball scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets get a big win when they needed it.

Hornets fans are also excited about what Miller can bring to the table. The beginning of his second season has been up-and-down due to injury, but he scored 19 points on Wednesday to suggest that he's back at 100%. Miller was one of the best rookies in the NBA last season, averaging 17.4 points per game in just over 32 minutes a night.

Miller showed the promise of a true three-level scorer as a rookie. His jump shot was smooth, as he knocked down 37.3% of his three-pointers, and he showed the ability to get to the rim and finish. He still has improvements to make as a playmaker and in some of the other parts of his game, but he has a chance to be the elite wing scorer alongside Ball that the Hornets need going forward.