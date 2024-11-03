The Charlotte Hornets failed to solve the Boston Celtics again. A day after suffering a 124-109 home loss at the hands of the reigning NBA champions, LaMelo Ball and company got taken down anew by Boston in the same location Saturday evening to the tune of a 113-103 score. Ball had another big performance wasted in the loss, as he came away with 36 points on 15-for-26 shooting from the field with four rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 37 minutes.

However, Ball was not able to help his team for the most part of the fourth quarter as he was disqualified from the game after he committed his sixth foul with over seven minutes remaining in regulation. Apparently, Ball continues to struggle with keeping his foul count in check, as he also fouled out from the initial meeting with the Celtics on Friday where he mustered 31 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the floor before getting called for a flagrant foul 1 that also served as his final one in the contest.

With back-to-back 30-point nights in which he fouled out as well, Ball made quite an odd piece of NBA history.

“LaMelo Ball is the first player since 1986 to have consecutive 30-point games while fouling out. He’s fouled out in half of his games this season,” posted StatMamba.

So far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Ball is averaging 30.2 points on 47.4 field goal percentage, 6.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds through six games.

Lamelo Ball, Hornets fall short again versus the Celtics

The Celtics were simply too much to handle for Ball and the Hornets, but Charlotte could have pulled off an upset if Ball had not fouled out. He was having his way against Boston's defense, though, he also had six of the Hornets' 13 turnovers. Brandon Miller scored 16 points and Josh Green added 12 more for the Hornets' starting unit but those were not enough to counter the Celtics' attack., which got 29 points from Jayson Tatum and 19 surprising points from Luke Kornet.

Ball and the Hornets are now 2-4 after the losses to Boston and will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Twin Cities next on Monday.