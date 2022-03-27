Hornets star LaMelo Ball enters LeBron James, Luka Doncic territory in NBA record books

LaMelo Ball showed some promise in his first season in the NBA. He helped lead the Charlotte Hornets to the doorstep of a playoff berth as a rookie. In his second season, he is putting it all together. He made his first appearance in the All-Star Game and is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

Ball’s first two seasons have put him in very rare air. The Hornets star is one of three players to average 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in multiple seasons before turning 21. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the only other players who have accomplished the feat.

LaMelo: 16/6/6 last season

20/7/7 this season He joins Luka and LeBron as the only players in NBA history to have multiple 15/5/5 seasons before turning 21. pic.twitter.com/ptf6s0nt0K — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2022

Ball is the next player in the lineage of tall point guards who can do everything. Players like him are taking over the league because of their ability to carry offenses. As a 20-year-old, he is averaging stats that only a few other stars can reach. His playmaking abilities are already elite and his scoring has gone up tremendously since last season in both points and efficiency.

Although the Hornets are still just a decent team with Ball’s lead, he is doing everything right so far in his short career. He is becoming a true star with his wizardry on the court and rapid improvement. Ball even has a hilarious AT&T commercial on his resumé.

Charlotte has a rare talent in their hands with Ball, who has become one of the league’s best players after a peculiar path to the draft. His commercial correctly asserts that there’s nothing he can’t do.