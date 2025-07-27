As there are rumors around Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran, the latest reports reveal what the current plans and expectations are regarding the left fielder. While the San Diego Padres have been connected to the Red Sox player, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports provides more insight into the situation.

Nightengale would report that bluntly that Boston has “no plans” to deal with Duran at the trade deadline, which is on the evening of July 31, or this upcoming Thursday. The “more likely” time that a potential trade sending away Duran would happen is in the offseason.

“The Boston Red Sox have no plans to trade outfielder Jarren Duran at the deadline, rejecting the San Diego Padres’ offers, and more likely to move him this winter,” Nightengale wrote.

Other reporting from Jim Bowden of The Athletic would say that there have been conversations between Boston and other teams for Duran, but would mention it isn't “necessarily” that the team wants to trade him.

“The Red Sox have been discussing Jarren Duran with several teams — not because they necessarily want to trade him but because they like the outfield of Wilyer Abreu in right, Ceddanne Rafaela in center, and Roman Anthony in left field, and Duran should not be a full-time DH at his age,” Bowden said. “If the Red Sox trade him, it will be for a starting pitcher and perhaps a first baseman if they can find the right deal.”

More information on the Red Sox's plan with Jarren Duran

With the focus of the Red Sox on the trade deadline, it seems as if the expectation is that Duran will stay with the team for the time being. As for the Padres, who were in active pursuit of Duran, Nightengale would report that starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been “quietly” shopped by the team.

“The Padres have been quietly shopping starter Dylan Cease for about a month for controllable players who can help them now – and also in the future,” Nightengale wrote.

Going back to Bowden's report, speaking on Boston and Duran, he would mention how San Diego doesn't “match up” with the ball club unless Cease was involved with him being on an expiring contract.

“The Padres and Phillies would love to land Duran,” Bowden wrote. “However, the Padres really don’t match up with Boston unless the Sox would take a pitcher on an expiring contract, like Dylan Cease…The Sox are building for the short- and long-term. Expect them to buy at the deadline with starting pitching and first base their priorities.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what the Red Sox and Padres do at the trade deadline and what the foreseeable future looks like for Duran, who sports a .259 batting average to go along with nine home runs and 53 RBIs.