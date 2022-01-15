The Charlotte Hornets may have lost against the Orlando Magic, but LaMelo Ball earned a new admirer in Jamal Crawford for his flashy performance in Friday’s game.

Early in the third quarter of the contest, Ball embarrassed the Magic not once but twice with an epic back-to-back play. After putting Cole Anthony on skates, he proceeded to make a solid steal en route to a between-the-legs alley-oop pass to Miles Bridges.

The ability and confidence to do it in a live game drew crazy reactions from his Hornets teammates and the crowd, and deservingly so. In fact, even those watching the game live on TV, like Crawford, couldn’t help but be in awe.

Boy you something else. I love Lamelo 🤣💯🙌🏾 https://t.co/OvuBlRWdMZ — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 15, 2022

We certainly feel what Jamal Crawford is saying here. After all, it’s not hard to be amazed with the way LaMelo Ball is playing this season–always having fun and making things even more entertaining with his flashy passes.

The Hornets did end up losing 116-109 despite Melo finishing a team-high 23 points on top of four rebounds and eight assists. However, there are undoubtedly several positives to take away from it and Charlotte can only learn from the defeat.

Charlotte plays the New York Knicks next on Monday, and sure enough, there is no better place for the youngest of the Ball brothers to showcase his electrifying skills than the Madison Square Garden.