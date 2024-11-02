ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Celtics visit the Hornets on Saturday! As the defending champions, the Celtics have all the momentum and look amazing to start the season. The Hornets have not looked like the disaster they were last season, but they have looked decent so far. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Celtics look like the best team in the NBA again this season after looking dominant through five games with a 4-1 record. They have so much talent and can come at teams in waves. It starts with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and includes Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Hornets were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, only winning 21 games to 61 losses. They have talent on the team, with LaMelo Ball at point guard and Brandon Miller on the wing. However, they do not have much depth outside of that so that Charlotte could struggle again this season. They have looked okay at best through four games.

Here are the Celtics-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Hornets Odds

Boston Celtics: -11 (-108)

Moneyline: -500

Charlotte Hornets: +11 (-112)

Moneyline: +385

Over: 230 (-112)

Under: 230 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs Hornets

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics were the most well-rounded and best team in the NBA last season. They were second in scoring at 120.6 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 48.7%, and then second in three-point percentage at 38.8%. Five different Celtics are averaging over double digits through five games, with Jayson Tatum leading the way at 30.2 points per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown makes up a big, dynamic duo for the Celtics, averaging 25.8 points per game. Tatum also leads in assists at 5.2 per game up to this point.

The Celtics’ defense was great all last year and was a massive difference-maker for them in the postseason toward their run to the NBA Finals. They were fifth in scoring defense at 109.2 points per game, second in field goal defense at 45.3%, and fourth in three-point defense at 35.2%. Three Celtics are averaging at least one steal through five games, with Jayson Tatum leading at two steals per game. Two Celtics average at least one block per game, with Derrick White and Drew Peterson tied for the lead at one per game. Then, this year, Brown leads in rebounds at 7.4 per game, and Tatum is just behind him at seven per game. Their defense does not get as much attention as their offense, but it is an elite unit that can shut teams down and will be key in this game against the Hornets.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets struggled all season last year on offense. They were 28th in scoring at 106.6 points per game, 26th in field goal percentage at 46%, and 21st in three-point percentage at 35.5%. Six different Hornets are averaging over double digits, with LaMelo Ball leading at 28.5 points per game. Ball also leads the way in assists at seven per game. Ball will be a massive key for the team, especially now that he’s healthy after only playing in 22 games last year. He needs help and can not do it all by himself this season.

The Hornets’ defense was solid at best last year. They were 16th in scoring defense at 116.8 points per game, 27th in field goal defense at 49.4%, and 26th in three-point defense at 37.7%. Mark Williams led in rebounds last season at 9.7 per game. This season, Nik Richards led with 11.8 rebounds per game. Five players are averaging at least one steal, with LaMelo Ball and Grant Williams leading at 1.3 per game. Then, three players are averaging at least one block per game, with Nick Richards leading at 2.5 per game. The defense needs to step up and play well in this game against the Celtics and their offense.

Final Celtics-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA and should win and cover this game. The Hornets are improved and should be better than last year, but this will be too much. The Celtics had their first-season loss and should be angry heading into this game. They are too much with their depth and should score easily and shut down most of the Hornets outside of LaMelo Ball. Expect the Celtics to win and cover easily in a bounce-back spot. This is a big mismatch, and the Celtics should take advantage, even on the road.

Final Celtics-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -11 (-108)