The Charlotte Hornets’ season was cut short for a second consecutive year by an ugly loss in the play-in tournament. After losing 144-117 to the Indiana Pacers in last season’s play-in, LaMelo Ball and company got torched 132-103 by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

It was a rough for the Hornets, including Ball. He finished with 26 points and eight assists, but he shot just 7-of-25 from the field and 4-of-14 from 3-point range. While he did his best to will his team to victory, the shots just weren’t falling and the defense was nowhere to be found, leaving a bad taste in the mouth to close the season.

In Thursday’s exit interview after the season-ending defeat, Ball discussed the loss and also highlighted a big change for next season regarding his jersey number.

“I ain’t never supposed to wear 2 again in my life.”

For those who don’t know, Ball has been trying to wear 1 since he was drafted. In his first season, Malik Monk donned that number and didn’t want to give it up. Ball attempted to change it once Monk bolted the Hornets for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 offseason, but jerseys were already made by Nike with 2 on it, so Ball missed his chance.

While it is just a jersey number, for Ball it means more, especially for his brand and marketability. LaMelo Ball has always put phrases like “One of one” and “Rare” on his sneakers and all over his social media. Being able to rock the 1 on his jersey will align with marketable catch phrases, which would ideally land him more opportunities and more money. Can you really blame him for wanting that jersey change?

His Hornets teammates and coaching staff are probably pulling for that to improve even more next season. Ball averaged 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in the 2021-22 season. Not a bad way to follow up your sophomore season after winning the Rookie of the Year Award. If a number change gets him to play better than that, the organization would be all for it as the Hornets try to take the next step.