Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets got blown out on Saturday night, as they had no answer to a dominant display by the Miami Heat. The home team used a big third quarter to create separation against the Hornets, and from that point on, the Heat did not look back. The silver lining for the Hornets, however, is at least they got LaMelo Ball back in this one.

The Hornets’ All-Star point guard did not exactly have the best of games, but the fact that he was able to return after 213 days without basketball is an undeniably significant development for Charlotte and their objectives this season.

After making his season debut, LaMelo admitted that he was just happy to be back:

“It just felt good to be back for real, get some run,” Ball said, via Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. “Defense, offense. It’s just basketball for real. It was just fun to be back for real.”

Ball logged 28 minutes in his first game of the season, pouring in 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, six assists, and a steal. LaMelo understandably battled through some rust in his debut, going just 1-of-9 from his attempts from deep.

At this point, however, Ball knows that he’s going to get back to top form sooner rather than later:

“I feel straight,” Ball said. “More games, it will get easier. So, I think I’m in a good spot.”

LaMelo Ball missed the Hornets’ first 13 games of the year after suffering an ankle sprain in preseason. He’s back now, and Charlotte fans are hoping that the 21-year-old is able to lead their team back to winning ways. After Saturday’s defeat, the Hornets are now on an eight-game losing streak and are staring at a 3-11 record.